Brandstory Expands Its Search Capabilities As An SEO Agency In Bangalore

MENAFN - GetNews)"“SEO is expanding beyond traditional rankings as customers move across search engines, local results and AI-powered platforms during their discovery journey. Our focus is to strengthen the foundations of organic search while helping businesses build the content, technical structure and brand signals needed to stay visible and clearly understood across these evolving search environments,” said Bala Kumaran, Founder & Director, BrandStory."BrandStory has expanded its SEO capabilities in Bangalore to address how customers now discover businesses across search engines, local results and AI-powered platforms. Its updated approach combines technical SEO, search intent, content strategy and analytics with GEO, AEO and AI-focused search optimisation, helping businesses build stronger visibility and clearer digital signals across evolving search environments.

BENGALURU, INDIA - September 22, 2026 - BrandStory, an SEO Agency in Bangalore, has expanded its search capabilities to address changes in how customers discover, evaluate and research businesses across traditional search and emerging AI-powered platforms.

The company's updated SEO approach brings together technical SEO, search intent, content strategy, local search, analytics and newer areas such as Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and AI-focused search Optimization.

Search behaviour is becoming more fragmented. Customers may begin with a conventional Google search, explore local results, compare service information and use conversational AI tools before contacting a business. BrandStory's expanded approach is designed around this wider discovery journey.

BrandStory Expands Its SEO Approach

The updated approach focuses on the foundations of organic search while accounting for newer search environments.

BrandStory's SEO agency in mumbai services include technical Optimization, keyword and search-intent research, on-page Optimization, content strategy, local SEO, enterprise SEO and performance measurement. The company has also added services focused on how brands are understood and surfaced across AI-generated search experiences.

The change reflects a shift in the role of SEO. Search visibility now involves more than tracking keyword positions. Website structure, content relevance, entity information, internal linking, local signals and the quality of answers provided to users all contribute to how a business is discovered.

Connecting SEO With The Wider Digital Journey

BrandStory's SEO practice operates within its broader digital transformation capabilities, which include content, performance marketing, branding, UI/UX, web development, technology and analytics. The company states that its strategy-first approach connects strategy, execution and technology around business goals.

This model allows SEO findings to inform other areas of a digital presence.

For example, search data may identify gaps in service pages, customer intent or website navigation. Technical audits may highlight development requirements. Content research may reveal topics customers need answered before making an enquiry. These insights provide a wider view of organic search performance.

Preparing For AI-led Search Discovery

BrandStory Answer engine optimization agency in bangalore has also expanded its focus on AI-led search through GEO, AEO, ChatGPT SEO and AI Mode SEO. Its published service framework includes semantic content, entity mapping, structured data, conversational search targeting and monitoring of AI-search visibility.

The company's approach keeps conventional SEO at the centre while extending Optimization to newer search interfaces. This creates a more connected search framework for businesses operating in markets where customers use several discovery channels before reaching a website.

Supporting Businesses Across India

As an SEO Agency in India, BrandStory works with startups, small and medium-sized businesses and established organisations across multiple industries. The company reports more than 12 years of experience, 500+ clients, 120+ professionals and work across 30+ industries.

Its Bangalore operations also support businesses seeking an SEO Company in Bangalore with capabilities extending beyond organic rankings into content, technology, analytics and wider digital marketing.

The company's updated SEO direction reflects its broader focus on helping businesses adapt as search continues to develop across traditional search engines, local discovery and AI-powered interfaces.

About BrandStory

BrandStory is a digital marketing company established in 2014 and based in Bangalore, with experience across India and overseas markets including Dubai. The company provides services spanning SEO, digital marketing, content, branding, performance marketing, design, development and technology. BrandStory's mission is to help businesses build stronger digital connections through strategy-led and measurable digital solutions.

Location Information

BrandStory Solutions Pvt. Ltd. 5, 3rd Floor, 1st Cross, Krishna Reddy Colony, Domlur Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560071