Structured Cabling Market To Reach USD 21.26 Billion By 2031 As Data Center Expansion And Fiber Adoption Support Market Growth

MENAFN - GetNews)"Structured Cabling Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the structured cabling market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

[Hyderabad, India] - September 22, 2026 - Structured Cabling Market Overview

The structured cabling market size is estimated at USD 13.45 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 21.26 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2031.

The structured cabling market is being shaped by increasing demand for reliable connectivity across data centers, enterprise networks, smart buildings, and industrial environments. The expansion of hyperscale and edge data centers is increasing demand for high-density fiber infrastructure, while enterprise and campus upgrades are supporting the deployment of advanced copper and fiber cabling solutions.

The structured cabling industry is also evolving as organizations integrate higher-bandwidth networks, Power over Ethernet capabilities, industrial automation, and connected building technologies. Fiber-based infrastructure is gaining importance for high-capacity applications, while copper continues to support applications where installation flexibility and cost considerations remain important.

Key Structured Cabling Market Trends

Hyperscale and Edge Data Center Expansion Supports Structured Cabling Market Growth

The continued development of hyperscale and edge data centers is increasing demand for high-density structured cabling infrastructure. Modern facilities require extensive fiber connectivity, efficient cable management, and infrastructure capable of supporting high-speed data transmission. Edge deployments are also creating demand for pre-terminated and modular cabling solutions that can simplify installation and support faster deployment across distributed facilities.

Fiber Adoption Strengthens Structured Cabling Market Trends

Fiber is becoming increasingly important across data centers, campus networks, and other high-bandwidth environments. Single-mode and multi-mode fiber solutions support different connectivity requirements, while active optical cables and high-density optical connectivity are gaining attention as network architectures become more demanding. The growing use of fiber-to-the-room and fiber-based backbone infrastructure is also supporting upgrades across commercial and institutional facilities.

Power over Ethernet Expands Structured Cabling Market Applications

Power over Ethernet is broadening the role of structured cabling by allowing compatible network infrastructure to support both connectivity and power requirements. This is particularly relevant for smart-building applications involving access points, cameras, sensors, and other connected devices. As organizations deploy more connected systems, structured cabling infrastructure is increasingly being designed around power delivery, cable management, and network reliability.

Smart Buildings and Industrial Automation Create New Structured Cabling Market Opportunities

Smart-building retrofits and industrial automation are creating additional applications for structured cabling solutions. Building owners are upgrading legacy infrastructure to support connected devices, cloud-based applications, and modern network architectures. At the same time, industrial facilities are combining information technology and operational technology networks, increasing demand for dependable fiber, copper, and industrial-grade connectivity solutions.

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Structured Cabling Market Segmentation

By Offering: Hardware, Services, and Software

By Cable Type: Copper and Fiber

By Cable Category Standard: Cat 5e, Cat 6, Cat 6A, Cat 7/7A, and Cat 8

By Application: LAN, Data Center, FTTx and Campus Backbone, and Industrial Automation Networks

By End-User Industry: IT and Telecom Service Providers, Cloud and Colocation Data Centers, BFSI and Enterprise Offices, Healthcare Facilities, Government and Defense, Manufacturing and Industrial, and Education

By Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa

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Key Players in the Structured Cabling Market

The structured cabling market includes major companies such as CommScope Holding Company Inc., Corning Incorporated, Belden Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Anixter International Inc. The competitive landscape also includes Legrand SA, Nexans SA, Panduit Corp., Prysmian Group, The Siemon Company, TE Connectivity Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Hubbell Incorporated, Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Datwyler Cabling Solutions AG, LS Cable & System Ltd., Reichle & De-Massari AG, Superior Essex Inc., AFL, and Black Box Corporation.

Conclusion

The structured cabling market is being supported by the continued need for high-performance connectivity across data centers, enterprise facilities, smart buildings, and industrial environments. Fiber deployment, Power over Ethernet, data center expansion, and modernization of existing infrastructure are influencing demand for structured cabling solutions. As organizations continue to expand connected infrastructure, cabling systems that support bandwidth, reliability, scalability, and efficient installation are expected to remain important across multiple applications.

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