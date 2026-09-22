The Yacht Club Indonesia Curates 40-Plus Luxury Yacht Charters Across Indonesia Including Raja Ampat And Komodo National Park

MENAFN - GetNews) Founded in 2024 and based in Bali, the platform curates traditional Indonesian phinisi vessels, modern expedition yachts and boutique luxury boats spanning Raja Ampat, Komodo National Park, the Banda Sea, Alor, Halmahera, Flores and Sumbawa, and offers five ways to sail them, from private charters and individual yacht cabins to diving expeditions, discovery cruises and Bali day trips.

BALI, Indonesia - September 22, 2026 - The Yacht Club Indonesia, a luxury yacht charter platform founded in 2024, detailed the structure of its curated collection of more than 40 luxury and ultra-luxury yachts operating across the Indonesian archipelago. The company connects international travelers with tailored sailing experiences through five distinct formats, from luxury private charters and individual yacht cabins to diving expeditions, discovery cruises and Bali day trips.

The collection spans traditional Indonesian phinisi vessels, modern expedition yachts and boutique luxury boats, each selected against criteria covering onboard standards, destination expertise, guest experience and operational quality. Raja Ampat and Komodo National Park are the platform's two flagship cruising grounds, reached by commercial flight into Sorong or Labuan Bajo and sailed as separate trips, since the two regions run in opposite seasons and are never combined into a single voyage. Itineraries beyond those two destinations extend across the Banda Sea, Alor, Halmahera, Flores and Sumbawa, while Bali serves as the gateway and a dedicated day-trip destination rather than a multi-day cruising ground.

"The Yacht Club Indonesia is built around expertise, personalization and genuine local knowledge," said Charles Bastard, co-founder of The Yacht Club Indonesia. "Our team combines extensive experience across Indonesia's waters, luxury charter operations and destination planning to create voyages that go beyond simply booking a yacht. With specialists such as Alex Crees, who brings more than 8,000 dives of experience in Indonesia, and Vincent Berthelot, a luxury charter cruise director and surfer, we have a deep understanding of the destinations and experiences we recommend."

The platform's guests span international affluent and ultra-high-net-worth travelers, families seeking private and personalized holidays, and experienced yacht charter guests already familiar with Indonesian waters. Diving enthusiasts make up another core segment, drawn to itineraries built around access to dive sites in Raja Ampat and Komodo National Park. The Yacht Club Indonesia also serves travelers seeking exclusive alternatives to traditional island resorts, as well as honeymooners planning private sailing itineraries.

"Being based locally also allows us to regularly meet operators, inspect vessels and maintain close relationships across the region," Bastard said. "Together with our dedicated concierge and voyage planning team, we ensure every charter i s designed around each guest's expectations."

About The Yacht Club Indonesia

The Yacht Club Indonesia is a luxury yacht charter specialist dedicated to showcasing Indonesia through exceptional sea experiences. The platform connects international travelers with a curated portfolio of more than 40 luxury and ultra-luxury yachts across the Indonesian archipelago. Combining access to unique vessels with local destination knowledge, the company creates tailored charters across Indonesia's most remarkable sailing regions, including Raja Ampat, Komodo National Park, Bali and beyond. Founded in 2024, the company is part of the YMA Yachting group.