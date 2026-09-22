DPL Shopify Square Integration App Featured In Forbes Advisor Guide For In-Store And Online Sellers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Shopify Square Integration by DPL"A Forbes Advisor guide on connecting Square with Shopify highlights the DPL Shopify Square Integration app as the third-party route between the two platforms, describing it as a direct integration. Neither Square nor Shopify offers a native connection between their point-of-sale and ecommerce systems, leaving merchants who run both to bridge the gap with third-party software.

September 22, 2026 - The Shopify Square Integration app from Digital Product Labs (DPL) is featured in a Forbes Advisor guide on using Square with Shopify, in a dedicated section that walks through the setup process step by step. DPL develops integration applications for Shopify merchants, connecting Shopify stores to marketplaces and point-of-sale systems.

The guide identifies the underlying problem: there is no native integration between Square and Shopify, and no Square app on the Shopify App Store or vice versa. Merchants operating a Square point-of-sale system in a physical location alongside a Shopify online store therefore maintain product and inventory data in two systems that do not communicate.

The guide describes the DPL Square integration app as syncing inventory, sales data, and customer data between the two programs, and characterizes the result as acting like a direct integration. It also notes that merchants can choose the direction of the initial sync, pulling an existing Square catalog into Shopify or pushing a Shopify catalog into Square.

The operational consequence of running the two systems unlinked is inventory drift. A unit sold at the counter doesn't decrement the online stock count, and a unit sold online doesn't decrement the register count. For merchants selling the same stock through both channels, that gap produces overselling, canceled orders, and manual reconciliation work that grows with catalog size.

The app is built around configurable sync rules rather than a single automatic push. Merchants specify which fields update between platforms and which existing values are protected from being overwritten, so editorial work such as product descriptions and images can stay in Shopify while quantities and order records stay aligned across both systems.

“Merchants running a physical counter with Square and an online store with Shopify are managing one pool of inventory, not two,” said Haico Duisters, co-founder of Digital Product Labs(DPL).“What matters is giving merchants control over what synchronizes and what remains untouched. Someone who has spent months improving their Shopify product pages should not have that work overwritten by an inventory update.”

Digital Product Labs supports more than 23,000 merchants across a portfolio of integration applications covering Square, Etsy, eBay, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Faire, Wix, Clover, and more.

The Shopify Square Integration app is available in the app store and also on the official Square integration page of Digital Product Labs (DPL).

About Digital Product Labs(DPL)

Digital Product Labs is a software company founded in 2014 and based in Beaverton, Oregon, with development and support teams in Kathmandu, Nepal, and the Netherlands. The company builds multichannel integrations, including marketplace and point-of-sale applications for Shopify merchants, serving more than 23,000 businesses worldwide. Its products connect Shopify stores to marketplaces and point-of-sale systems, including Etsy, eBay, Walmart, TikTok Shop, Faire, Wix, Clover, and Square. The company focuses on giving multi-channel sellers control over how product, inventory, and order data move between the systems they already operate.

Source: Forbes, Digital Product Labs (DPL)