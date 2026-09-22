Federal Bank Offers Flexible EMI And Repayment Options On Loan Against Property

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 21, 2026 1:34 am - Federal Bank offers Loan Against Property with flexible EMI and repayment options, including a tenure of up to 15 years, multiple repayment methods, and Term Loan and Overdraft facilities for eligible customers.

Mumbai, India: Federal Bank offers Loan Against Property (LAP) with flexible EMI and repayment options for eligible customers looking to meet their personal or business financial requirements. The facility enables customers to raise funds against eligible property while choosing repayment options based on their financial requirements and applicable eligibility conditions.

A Loan Against Property can involve a significant financial commitment, making the repayment structure an important consideration for borrowers. Federal Bank offers a repayment tenure of up to 15 years, allowing eligible customers to spread their repayments over a longer period. The applicable EMI is determined based on factors such as the loan amount, interest rate and selected tenure.

Federal Bank also provides multiple repayment methods to help customers manage their monthly instalments. These include standing instructions, automated loan recovery, ECS and internet banking options. Customers can select an available repayment method that fits their regular banking arrangements.

The bank's Loan Against Property offering is available through Term Loan and Overdraft facilities, subject to applicable terms and eligibility. This provides eligible borrowers with options based on the nature of their funding requirement and cash-flow needs.

Federal Bank's Loan Against Property can be considered by eligible individuals, including resident Indians, non-residents and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), along with eligible salaried and self-employed applicants. The loan can be used for permitted personal or business requirements, subject to the bank's policies and applicable terms.

The interest rate for Federal Bank's property loan starts from 8.20% p.a. onwards, subject to applicable terms and conditions. Customers can use the bank's Property Loan EMI Calculator to get an estimate of their monthly instalment based on the loan amount, interest rate and repayment tenure.

By offering a longer repayment tenure, multiple repayment methods and a choice of Term Loan or Overdraft facilities, Federal Bank aims to provide eligible customers with repayment options that can be aligned with their financial requirements.

Customers can visit Federal Bank's official website to check the latest interest rates, eligibility criteria, documentation requirements, applicable charges and other terms related to the Loan Against Property facility.