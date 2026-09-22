Highlife Health Announces Jaunty's Summer Mix & Match Promotion On Premium Cannabis Products

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 21, 2026 1:39 am - New seasonal promotion offers customers 40% off a second eligible Jaunty product across select vape and concentrate categories, expanding access to premium cannabis products throughout New York.

HighLife Health has announced the launch of Jaunty's Summer Mix & Match Promotional deals, introducing a seasonal offer that allows customers to purchase one eligible Jaunty product and receive a second qualifying product at 40% off.

The promotion is rolling out across select Jaunty product groupings, like Classics, Palms, Liquid Diamonds and Live Resin, showing that demand is still steady for premium cannabis offerings. Meanwhile, the legal cannabis market in New York keeps expanding, so this feels like a clear response. The timing also matches what consumers are doing more and more, they buy with variety in mind, and they explore categories as a regular habit.

From industry research by cannabis market analysts, vape products, concentrates, and those infused cannabis varieties are still among the quickest moving segments in regulated cannabis markets. By letting customers mix eligible Jaunty items inside one seasonal promo, HighLife Health is giving extra flexibility, and at the same time guiding shoppers to try multiple product formats from a single purchase.

Seasonal Promotion Expands Access to Jaunty's Premium Product Portfolio

The Summer Mix & Match campaign includes a few of Jaunty's most recognized product categories, which lets customers mix qualifying items and then get a 40 percent discount on the second eligible purchase. Inside the featured Live Resin picks you will find the Jaunty Live Resin Cartridge – Tropical Z, also the Jaunty 510 Vape Cart – White Widow 1G and both are premium vape cartridge choices, made for people who want a flavorful cannabis experience. Interest keeps rising in Cannabis Vape Carts Mamaroneck NY and Vape Pen Cartridges Mamaroneck NY, so this promotion gives shoppers a chance to try different vape styles while enjoying seasonal savings.

The campaign also highlights Jaunty's expanding portfolio through products such as the Jaunty Rosin Cartridge – Jokerz Candy alongside the Jaunty Liquid Diamonds All-In-One – Pineapple Whip. These additions reflect increasing consumer demand for premium cannabis concentrates and advanced extraction methods available within New York's regulated cannabis market. As more consumer's research licensed dispensaries before making purchases, retailers continue expanding premium selections to meet evolving customer preferences.

Premium Disposable Vapes and Gummies Strengthen Product Diversity

Disposable vape products are staying as one of the fastest-growing cannabis choices because they're easy to carry, and the whole use part is pretty straightforward. For the Summer Mix & Match Promotion, customers can pick between items like the Jaunty 1.5G Disposable – Blue Dream, and the Jaunty 1.5G Disposable – Apple Fritter, which are both listed as qualifying promotional products. This ongoing roll out of disposable vape options is happening while interest keeps climbing among shoppers who are looking for Mamaroneck Vape Shop, and also premium disposable vapes over in Brooklyn, where convenience is still a key buying factor, along with a wider selection of products.

Beyond inhalable products, the promotion also includes Jaunty's edible collection. Customers can mix qualifying gummy products including Jaunty Gummies – Sour Watermelon 10 Pack and Jaunty Gummies – Mango Sunrise 10 Pack (100mg), providing additional options for consumers who prefer edible cannabis formats. Demand for edible products has continued to increase across licensed dispensaries, particularly among customers searching to Buy Cannabis Edibles Rye NY, where discreet consumption methods and accurately dosed products remain popular purchasing priorities.

Meeting Growing Consumer Demand Across Licensed Cannabis Markets

The legal cannabis industry is still growing a lot across New York, as people increasingly head toward licensed dispensaries that offer regulated and tested cannabis products. Industry findings show that regulated cannabis sales are still climbing, because many customers want clear product details, solid safety standards, and steady quality, more than unregulated options. HighLife Health's seasonal promo fits those bigger trends too by bringing extra promotional value while also leaning on an already established lineup of licensed cannabis products.

Customers who are searching for a dispensary in Mamaroneck NY, increasingly expect both premium product availability and also competitive promotional opportunities all year long. The Summer Mix & Match campaign tries to answer that demand by nudging shoppers to look at several Jaunty categories, while keeping a bit of room for product choice.

Supporting Consumer Choice Through Product Variety

As cannabis consumers get more used to different ways of consuming, buying choices tend to spill over past plain flower. Vape cartridges, liquid diamonds, disposable vape devices, live resin products and infused edibles all feel a bit different and fit different moods or occasions. Instead of pushing only one type of product in promos, the Summer Mix & Match initiative nudges customers to try a wider range while keeping the promo rules straightforward, so people can understand it quickly and move on.

About HighLife Health

HighLife Health is a licensed New York cannabis retailer, focused on bringing regulated cannabis products to customers through a more people-first retail experience. The company presents a carefully picked lineup of cannabis flower, vape products, concentrates, edibles, pre-rolls, and accessories. These items come from trusted brands and are available through its dispensary, plus delivery services.