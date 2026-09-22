Graton Dental Group Introduces In-Chair Diabetes & Blood Pressure Screenings

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 21, 2026 1:53 am - Dr. Sheila Inalou leads a progressive healthcare initiative in California, bridging the gap between dentistry and systemic medicine by offering routine blood pressure and diabetes screenings directly from the dental chair.

Graton Dental Group has officially announced the implementation of a comprehensive Medical-Dental Integration program, a forward-thinking healthcare initiative designed to bridge the historical divide between oral health and systemic medical care. Spearheaded by Dr. Sheila Inalou, the practice is now actively screening adult patients for undiagnosed high blood pressure and early-stage diabetes directly from the dental chair during routine preventive dental visits.

As healthcare models across California continue to evolve, extensive clinical research has established undeniable biological links between chronic periodontal (gum) disease and severe systemic conditions, particularly hypertension and uncontrolled type 2 diabetes. Recognizing that many working adults visit their dental provider for biannual cleanings far more frequently than they schedule general wellness exams with a primary care physician, Graton Dental Group is leveraging these consistent routine touchpoints to identify critical health risks before they escalate into medical emergencies.

The medical-dental integration initiative involves non-invasive, point-of-care screenings conducted seamlessly at the beginning of dental appointments. Clinical staff record baseline blood pressure metrics prior to administering any local anesthetics and meticulously assess patients for common oral indicators of systemic illness. These physical signs often include persistent dry mouth (xerostomia), delayed soft-tissue healing, and aggressive gum inflammation-all hallmark indicators of elevated blood glucose levels and undiagnosed diabetes.

"The oral cavity is not isolated from the rest of the human body; rather, it serves as a highly accurate diagnostic window into a patient's overall systemic condition," stated Dr. Sheila Inalou. "By intentionally incorporating basic medical screenings into our standard dental workflows, we can identify patients who may be completely unaware that they are operating with dangerously high blood pressure or pre-diabetic indicators. When we detect these clinical red flags in the chair, we can immediately refer them to local medical professionals for proper diagnosis, ultimately saving lives."

For patients seeking a progressive dentist in Rohnert Park, this integrated clinical approach provides an essential layer of holistic, preventative healthcare. Beyond merely treating cavities and restoring dental aesthetics, the clinical team at Graton Dental Group is actively serving as a frontline defense against chronic systemic disease. This proactive model not only improves the long-term success rates of dental implants and periodontal therapies but also actively contributes to the broader public health goals of Sonoma County.

Community members interested in learning more about the practice's holistic approach to oral and systemic wellness, or those looking to schedule a comprehensive evaluation with an established dentist in Rohnert Park, are encouraged to visit the official website at

About Graton Dental Group

Graton Dental Group is a premier, patient-focused dental practice located in Rohnert Park, California. Under the expert clinical leadership of Dr. Sheila Inalou, the practice provides a comprehensive array of preventative, restorative, cosmetic, and systemic-focused dental services. Dedicated to modern clinical integration, advanced dental technology, and compassionate care, Graton Dental Group is committed to optimizing both the oral health and overall physical well-being of the surrounding Sonoma County community.