Region Security Guarding Named Finalist In British Security Awards 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 21, 2026 4:29 am - Region Security Guarding, a UK-wide provider, is a finalist for the Service Excellence Award at the British Security Awards 2025. The firm is recognised for its client-focused approach.

Region Security Guarding has been shortlisted as a finalist in the British Security Awards 2025 for the Service Excellence Award. The awards are organised by the British Security Industry Association and recognise outstanding achievements in the UK private security sector. This recognition places the company among the top security providers in the country.

About the British Security Awards

Service Excellence Award Criteria

The Service Excellence Award is presented to companies that demonstrate exceptional commitment to client care. Judges assess response times, staff training, problem resolution, and overall service quality. Region Security Guarding met the high standards required to reach the finalist stage.

Industry Significance

The British Security Awards attract entries from national firms and specialist providers across the UK. Being named a finalist indicates that a company has been rigorously evaluated by industry experts. It provides clients with independent assurance of a firm's capabilities.

Region Security Guarding's Path to Recognition

Growth from Local to National

Region Security Guarding was founded over 11 years ago by Kaled and Zach, who brought more than 30 years of combined frontline and management experience. The company now operates across all UK counties, serving major cities including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Bristol, and Newcastle. It also covers Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

Client Portfolio and Reputation

The firm's client list includes the NHS, British Steel, and AECom Energy. Local councils and schools also rely on its services. In retail, clients include Bristol Sweet Mart and Avon Pharmacy. Construction clients include Brendoncare and LNC Property Developments.

Student housing clients include The Student Housing Company and Oakapple Group. Each partnership has contributed to the company's reputation for reliability.

Differentiators in Security Services

Accreditations and Certifications

Region Security Guarding holds SIA Approved Contractor status, the recognised standard for UK private security. The company is ISO 9001:2015 certified for quality management and ISO 18000-aligned for health and safety. It is SafeContractor approved and SMAS Worksafe certified.

Constructionline Silver membership confirms pre-qualification for construction work. The firm is a NASDU Associate Member for K9 dog units. It also holds Disability Confident Employer status and the Armed Forces Covenant Bronze Award.

Sector Versatility and Client Trust

The company serves industrial, retail, healthcare, construction, residential, and event sectors. Industrial clients include British Steel and Wex. Retail clients include Vow Wholesale and Bristol Sweet Mart.

Healthcare clients include East Trees Health Centre and Baywater Healthcare. Event and city services include Enjoy Wolverhampton BID. This diversity demonstrates the firm's ability to adapt to different security requirements.

Technology and Real-Time Tracking

Region Security Guarding uses the REMS Guard Tracking System. Guards check in via QR codes every 45 minutes. Live incident alerts are sent with images, full reports, and police references. This provides clients with real-time visibility and rapid response capabilities.

Leadership Perspectives

Quotes from Founders

Kaled, co-founder of Region Security Guarding, said: "Being named a finalist in the British Security Awards is a proud moment for our entire team. We have worked hard to build a company that clients can trust. This recognition belongs to every guard on every site."

Zach, co-founder, added: "Service excellence is not a slogan for us. It is what we do every day. We train our staff well. We respond fast. We treat clients like partners. This finalist spot shows that approach works."

Team and Community Commitment

The founders credited their staff for the recognition. The company employs guards, patrol officers, dog handlers, and control room operators. Region Security Guarding also supports community projects including Women's Refuge, BIA, and Good Shepherd. Staff volunteer for Christmas meal programmes that provide food and care for families in need.

Future Plans and Conclusion

What Lies Ahead

The British Security Awards ceremony will take place later this year. Region Security Guarding will join other finalists from across the UK. The company plans to continue its nationwide expansion and maintain its focus on client service. It will also continue using electric patrol vehicles as part of its environmental commitment.

Final Thoughts

For businesses seeking security services, this finalist status offers a useful benchmark. It confirms that Region Security Guarding has been assessed against industry standards and found to meet them.

The company's 11-year record, diverse client base, and accredited services position it as a trusted partner for organisations across the UK.

About Region Security Guarding

Region Security Guarding is a nationwide security provider offering static guarding, manned guarding, mobile patrols, K9 security, gatehouse services, retail security, CCTV monitoring, and keyholding. The company holds SIA Approved Contractor status and multiple ISO certifications. It serves clients across industrial, retail, healthcare, construction, residential, and event sectors.

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Region Security Guarding

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Phone: 0330 912 2033