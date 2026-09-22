MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 21, 2026 5:24 am - StrategyWiz Consulting highlights the growing risk of AI data leakage as organizations adopt generative AI and employees increasingly use AI tools in everyday workflows.

As organizations accelerate their adoption of generative artificial intelligence, StrategyWiz Consulting is highlighting a growing enterprise security challenge: protecting sensitive information during AI interactions.

Generative AI is increasingly being used for content creation, research, analysis, coding, document processing, and business decision-making. While these capabilities can improve productivity, they can also introduce new risks when employees enter confidential information into external AI tools.

This emerging challenge is commonly referred to as AI data leakage.

Sensitive information such as personally identifiable information (PII), protected health information (PHI), financial information, customer records, intellectual property, and internal business data can potentially be exposed when organizations lack appropriate AI data security controls.

"AI adoption is creating a new security boundary that organizations need to understand. Organizations need to consider not only which AI tools employees are using, but also what information is being shared with those tools," said Vikas Agarwal, Founder, StrategyWiz Consulting.

Traditional data security controls were largely designed around established applications, endpoints, networks, and storage environments. Generative AI introduces additional interaction points where users can directly submit information to external AI services.

As a result, organizations are increasingly evaluating approaches to AI security, AI governance, data loss prevention, and sensitive data protection.

To address this emerging challenge, StrategyWiz Consulting has developed SecurePledge, a software platform designed to help organizations protect sensitive information during AI interactions and other digital workflows.

SecurePledge is designed to provide visibility and controls around sensitive data, helping organizations identify information that may require protection and apply appropriate security policies.

The software includes capabilities across AI data protection, document redaction, browser and desktop protection, and monitoring. Its product ecosystem includes Masker, Redactor, and Protector, each addressing a different aspect of sensitive data protection.

StrategyWiz Consulting is preparing SecurePledge for its broader go-to-market initiative as organizations continue to evaluate how to adopt generative AI while maintaining appropriate data security and governance controls.

The upcoming launch will introduce SecurePledge's capabilities, use cases, and approach to organizations looking for practical ways to address AI-related data protection challenges.

About StrategyWiz Consulting

StrategyWiz Consulting helps organizations turn strategy into execution through technology, AI, cybersecurity, cloud and platform engineering, custom software, digital products, staff augmentation, and Global Capability Center (GCC) advisory and setup. With a client-first approach and deep technology expertise, StrategyWiz works with organizations to solve complex challenges, accelerate transformation, and create measurable business value.

SecurePledge is a software product developed by StrategyWiz Consulting to help organizations protect sensitive information across AI and digital workflows.

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