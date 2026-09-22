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On World Marrow Donor Day, DKMS India Urges Young Indians To End The Search For Thousands Battling Blood Disorders
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 22 September 2026:“A stem cell transplant is your only chance, but no one in your family is a match.” Right now, somewhere in India, a child with Thalassemia or a young parent with Leukemia are hearing these exact words. Their survival doesn't depend on medicine alone; it depends on whether a stranger chooses to register as a donor.
For 70% of patients diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers and disorders, their only hope lies in finding an unrelated voluntary donor; a "genetic twin" somewhere in the world whose tissue type matches theirs. On World Marrow Donor Day (WMDD), non-profit organization DKMS Foundation India is calling on young Indians to bridge this critical gap and register as potential lifesavers.
India carries one of the highest burdens of blood disorders globally, with over more than 110,000 new cases of blood cancer diagnosed every year, alongside thousands of children born with Thalassemia Major.
Despite the staggering numbers, Indian representation in global stem cell registries remains critically low. Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) characteristics-the genetic markers used to match donors and patients-are deeply rooted in ethnicity. An Indian patient's highest probability of finding a match is with an Indian donor. Yet, thousands of patients in India wait months or years in a race against time, simply because their genetic match has not yet registered.
"When someone is diagnosed with a severe blood disorder, the entire family enters a state of crisis," says Patrick Paul, Chairman of DKMS Foundation India. "World Marrow Donor Day isn't just about awareness; it's about tangible action. To the 300,000 young Indians who have taken a swab and joined our registry, and especially to the 300 heroes who have completed their donation, we owe immense gratitude. Every cheek swab added to the registry represents hope for a patient waiting in a hospital room. The process to donate stem cells is safe and non-surgical, but its impact is immeasurable-it gives someone a second chance at life. Any healthy individual in India aged 18 to 55 can step forward as a potential lifesaver. The process to join the registry is quick and non-invasive:
Step 1 (Registration & Swab): Sign up online via DKMS Foundation India and receive a swab kit at home. Swab the inside of your cheeks and send it back.
Step 2: Your HLA profile is analyzed and anonymized in the global registry.
Step 3 (The Call to Save a Life): If you are identified as a match for a patient, donation is typically done through Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) collection-an outpatient procedure similar to a blood or platelet donation, requiring no surgery.
For the 300 donors who have completed the journey, the process-a standard outpatient procedure similar to platelet donation-leaves behind an unforgettable feeling of pride and fulfilment.
"People talk about wanting to change the world but sitting in that chair and knowing my healthy cells were on their way to save a life... that is the single best feeling I have ever experienced," shares a recent DKMS stem cell donor. "It makes you feel six feet tall. To know that a child gets to grow up or a parent gets to stay with their family because of your decision. There is simply no feeling like it."
Seeing a stem cell donor in your community shouldn't just evoke respect. It should spark a quiet aspiration within yourself. When a donor walks into the room, you are not just looking at someone who gave a few hours of their time; you are looking at living proof of what humanity can achieve at its finest. They inspire us to ask a simple, transformative question: If they could step up to save a stranger's life, why shouldn't I?
Individuals between 18 and 55 years of age, in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered, are eligible to sign up as potential blood stem cell donors.
About DKMS Foundation India
DKMS Foundation, India, is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders, such as thalassemia and aplastic anemia. They aim to improve the situation of patients who have blood cancer and other blood disorders in India and throughout the world by raising awareness about blood stem cell transplantation and registering potential blood stem cell donors.
For 70% of patients diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancers and disorders, their only hope lies in finding an unrelated voluntary donor; a "genetic twin" somewhere in the world whose tissue type matches theirs. On World Marrow Donor Day (WMDD), non-profit organization DKMS Foundation India is calling on young Indians to bridge this critical gap and register as potential lifesavers.
India carries one of the highest burdens of blood disorders globally, with over more than 110,000 new cases of blood cancer diagnosed every year, alongside thousands of children born with Thalassemia Major.
Despite the staggering numbers, Indian representation in global stem cell registries remains critically low. Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) characteristics-the genetic markers used to match donors and patients-are deeply rooted in ethnicity. An Indian patient's highest probability of finding a match is with an Indian donor. Yet, thousands of patients in India wait months or years in a race against time, simply because their genetic match has not yet registered.
"When someone is diagnosed with a severe blood disorder, the entire family enters a state of crisis," says Patrick Paul, Chairman of DKMS Foundation India. "World Marrow Donor Day isn't just about awareness; it's about tangible action. To the 300,000 young Indians who have taken a swab and joined our registry, and especially to the 300 heroes who have completed their donation, we owe immense gratitude. Every cheek swab added to the registry represents hope for a patient waiting in a hospital room. The process to donate stem cells is safe and non-surgical, but its impact is immeasurable-it gives someone a second chance at life. Any healthy individual in India aged 18 to 55 can step forward as a potential lifesaver. The process to join the registry is quick and non-invasive:
Step 1 (Registration & Swab): Sign up online via DKMS Foundation India and receive a swab kit at home. Swab the inside of your cheeks and send it back.
Step 2: Your HLA profile is analyzed and anonymized in the global registry.
Step 3 (The Call to Save a Life): If you are identified as a match for a patient, donation is typically done through Peripheral Blood Stem Cell (PBSC) collection-an outpatient procedure similar to a blood or platelet donation, requiring no surgery.
For the 300 donors who have completed the journey, the process-a standard outpatient procedure similar to platelet donation-leaves behind an unforgettable feeling of pride and fulfilment.
"People talk about wanting to change the world but sitting in that chair and knowing my healthy cells were on their way to save a life... that is the single best feeling I have ever experienced," shares a recent DKMS stem cell donor. "It makes you feel six feet tall. To know that a child gets to grow up or a parent gets to stay with their family because of your decision. There is simply no feeling like it."
Seeing a stem cell donor in your community shouldn't just evoke respect. It should spark a quiet aspiration within yourself. When a donor walks into the room, you are not just looking at someone who gave a few hours of their time; you are looking at living proof of what humanity can achieve at its finest. They inspire us to ask a simple, transformative question: If they could step up to save a stranger's life, why shouldn't I?
Individuals between 18 and 55 years of age, in general good health, with a BMI under 40, and not already registered, are eligible to sign up as potential blood stem cell donors.
About DKMS Foundation India
DKMS Foundation, India, is a non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and other blood disorders, such as thalassemia and aplastic anemia. They aim to improve the situation of patients who have blood cancer and other blood disorders in India and throughout the world by raising awareness about blood stem cell transplantation and registering potential blood stem cell donors.
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