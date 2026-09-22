New Report Warns 'Neuro-Affirming' School Counseling Framework Draws From Critical Race Theory And Queer Theory

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courage Is A Habit released a new report titledraising concerns about the growing use of“neuro-affirming” counseling in K-12 schools. The report warns that these programs can bring critical race theory, queer theory, and identity-based counseling into school-wide programs.

The findings were first reported exclusively by The Daily Signal in an article titled:

School Counselor 'Neurodiversity' Framework Draws From Critical Race Theory, Queer Theory, Report Finds



The new findings build on Courage Is A Habit's ongoing investigation into the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), including its previous ASCA Violation Report documenting the organization's broader approach to school counseling, parental rights and political activism.

The report reveals that activist school counselors are pivoting to special needs terminology as public pushback against traditional Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) grows. According to the report, ASCA's framework explicitly roots "neuro-affirming counseling" in Critical Race Theory, Queer Theory, and Critical Disability Theory.









Alvin Lui, President of Courage Is A Habit, released the following statement:

"'Neuro-affirming counseling' is a dishonest rebranding designed to capture every student under an unchallengeable, non-medical umbrella. It's the new operational vehicle for Critical Race Theory and Queer Theory in K-12 schools. In the words of framework author Emily Goodman-Scott, this movement is explicitly 'grounded in critical theory, including critical race theory and antiracist practices, and queer theory.' Parents must demand an immediate end to unapproved mental health surveys and enforce strict opt-in rules for all school counseling programs."

Jennifer McWilliams, Cofounder of Courage Is A Habit, released the following statement:

“ This report is part of our continuing exposure of the American School Counselor Association's activist agenda. As parents increasingly pushback against DEI programs, ASCA and school personnel are simply rebranding these tactics. By weaponizing terms like 'neurodiversity' and leveraging empathy for special needs children, they are introducing radical social theories while bypassing parents entirely.”

Among the report's key findings:



The framework can reach every student. The report says“neuro-affirming” concepts are being incorporated into Tier 1 programming, which consists of school-wide programs rather than services limited to students with diagnosed disabilities.

Students can be labeled without a medical diagnosis. The report says“neurodivergence” is increasingly being used as a broad, non-clinical umbrella rather than a term tied to formal medical standards or diagnoses.

Normal academic or developmental struggles can become part of a student's identity. Academic difficulties, behavioral issues and developmental challenges may be reframed as evidence that a student is“neurodivergent” or being pressured to conform to“neuronormativity.”

Parents may be excluded from the process. The report warns that informal mental-health screeners, questionnaires and counseling interventions may occur without the same parental consent requirements associated with formal special-education or medical processes. Federal taxpayer dollars may be supporting these programs. According to the report, Title I, Title II and IDEA funding can be used for school-wide screeners, social-emotional learning materials and counselor training implemented under the“neuro-affirming” framework.



Download the complete report and actionable toolkit for parents.

About Courage Is A Habit

Courage Is A Habit is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing parents and leaders with actionable tools to protect children from ideological manipulation in K-12 education. Learn more at .

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