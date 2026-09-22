Sherry Cummings, CEO Of Gryphon Healthcare, Named A 2026 Houston Business Journal Women Who Mean Business Honoree

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sherry Cummings, Chief Executive Officer of Gryphon Healthcare, has been named a 2026 Women Who Mean Business honoree by the Houston Business Journal, one of the region's most respected recognitions of the women shaping Houston's business community.

Cummings is one of 76 honorees selected this year across nine industry categories, along with the publication's Women to Watch category. Honorees are chosen for career achievement, leadership, business impact, and community involvement. Launched by the Houston Business Journal in 2016, the program has become a defining platform for recognizing women whose accomplishments extend well beyond the boardroom into mentorship, civic leadership, and community service.

The 2026 class will be celebrated at the Women Who Mean Business Awards luncheon on Thursday, October 15, 2026, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hilton Americas-Houston in downtown Houston. This year's theme,“Petals & Power,” honors grace, resilience, and leadership. Honoree profiles will appear in a special section of the Houston Business Journal's October 16 edition.

Cummings leads Gryphon Healthcare, a Houston-based revenue cycle management company supporting hospitals, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent care centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and physician groups. With more than 30 years of healthcare experience, she brings a rare combination of clinical insight and financial expertise to her role. Named President in 2022 during a period of financial and operational challenge, Cummings led Gryphon through a disciplined turnaround, restoring profitability, strengthening operations, and positioning the company for sustainable growth. She was named CEO in October 2025 and now leads the organization into its next phase of expansion. Under her leadership, Gryphon continues to deliver the“Gryphon Difference,” a hands-on, results-driven approach that protects revenue, improves operational efficiency, and allows providers to focus on patient care.

That work is paired with a long-standing commitment to developing other leaders. Cummings mentors women across healthcare and business, sharing her expertise openly and building teams where people are given room to grow, and credit when they do.

“I am honored to stand alongside this group of Houston leaders, and I share this recognition with the Gryphon team," said Cummings. "The leaders who shaped my career gave me their time and their trust before I had earned either, and that is the debt I try to pay forward. I want every woman who comes through our doors to leave knowing more than she did when she arrived and believing she is capable of more than she was told. Knowledge is key. Confidence is power. Together, they unlock potential and drive you forward."

The Women Who Mean Business honor places Cummings among a decade-long roster of Houston leaders recognized for excellence, influence, and impact. These are women who build companies, strengthen institutions, and move the community forward.

ABOUT GRYPHON HEALTHCARE

Gryphon Healthcare is a Houston-based revenue cycle management firm providing end-to-end services including billing and collections, coding and compliance, denial management and appeals, federal and state IDR, prompt pay, contract negotiation, credentialing, and patient collections. Backed by decades of experience, Gryphon partners with healthcare organizations to maximize reimbursement, improve operational performance, and protect long-term financial stability. For more information, visit .

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