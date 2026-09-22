Seminole Tribe Of Florida And Alliance For Tribal Clean Energy Announce Co-Located #Tribalcleanenergyweek Conferences

The Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy will co-locate their flagship conferences February 1-3, 2027, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, forming a three-day #TribalCleanEnergyWeek.

- Chairman Marcellus W. Osceola Jr., Seminole Tribe of FloridaHOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Seminole Tribe of Florida, the Native Learning Center, and the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy are joining forces to create a three-day #TribalCleanEnergyWeek experience, bringing together the Seminole Tribe of Florida's 9th Annual Renewable Energy & Sustainability Conference and the Alliance's 5th Annual Tribal Energy Evolution Summit (TEES).Held February 1-3, 2027, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, the two co-located conferences allow attendees to participate in both events in a single trip - creating an intentional progression from Tribal experiences to collective action.The Seminole Tribe of Florida's conference will ground the gathering in real-world examples of what Tribes are accomplishing today: challenges overcome, lessons learned, successful projects, and innovative uses of clean energy and battery storage to advance sovereignty, economic security, climate resilience, and community well-being. TEES will build on that foundation, convening Tribal leaders for deeper, facilitated dialogue about the policies, regulations, markets, and institutions that profoundly affect Tribal communities - and what must change to advance greater energy sovereignty across Indian Country.Together, the two established conferences offer an expanded opportunity to learn from Tribal experience, strengthen relationships, identify shared priorities, and help shape the systems that influence Native Nations' energy futures.WHAT ATTENDEES CAN EXPECT. Tribal case studies and real-world lessons: Hear directly from Native Nations about projects built, barriers overcome, and approaches that have worked.. Clean energy and storage innovation: Explore how Tribes are using renewables, battery storage, microgrids, and other technologies to strengthen resilience and self-determination.. Practical strategies and resources: Gain insight into financing, project development, infrastructure, and partnerships supporting Tribal energy goals.. Deep Tribal leadership dialogue: Participate in facilitated conversations designed to move beyond presentations and create space for leaders to identify shared priorities.. A focus on systemic change: Examine the federal, state, regional, and market decisions that affect Tribal energy development, affordability, and grid access.. One destination: Both conferences take place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, so attendees experience all of #TribalCleanEnergyWeek without additional travel.SEMINOLE TRIBE OF FLORIDA RENEWABLE ENERGY & SUSTAINABILITY CONFERENCENow in its ninth year, the conference was conceived by Chairman Marcellus W. Osceola Jr. as a way for the Seminole Tribe of Florida to share what it has learned through its own clean energy and sustainability work with other Tribal Nations. The 2027 conference expands that spirit of peer learning with case studies from Tribes across Indian Country, highlighting successful projects, lessons learned, and innovative approaches to clean energy and battery storage."When we began this conference, the idea was simple. If the Seminole Tribe had learned something that could help another Tribe, we should share it. Nine years later, Tribes across Indian Country are building projects, solving problems, and finding new ways to use energy to strengthen their communities. Bringing those experiences together gives all of us the opportunity to learn from one another and move forward stronger." - Marcellus W. Osceola Jr., Chairman, Seminole Tribe of FloridaTRIBAL ENERGY EVOLUTION SUMMIT - TEES 2027The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy's Tribal Energy Evolution Summit takes the conversation from what Tribes are accomplishing to what must change to enable Tribal Nations to accomplish more. Facilitated by Indigenous Collaboration, TEES is designed as a different kind of convening - centered on deep connection, candid dialogue, shared priorities, and collective problem-solving among Tribal leaders.Discussions will focus on the federal, state, regional, and utility decisions with profound consequences for Tribal communities: transmission planning and cost allocation, grid access and interconnection, utility rates, affordability, permitting, energy market rules, infrastructure investment, and meaningful Tribal participation in the decisions shaping their energy futures. Rather than simply naming the challenges, TEES creates space for leaders to find shared priorities and consider how collective Tribal leadership can influence policy and regulatory outcomes."The Seminole Tribe of Florida's energy conference offers an opportunity to learn directly from Tribes and Alaska Native Villages about the transformative energy projects they are advancing - the challenges they have overcome and the innovative solutions they are deploying. TEES then asks and answers the important question: what needs to change so Tribal Nations can adopt as much clean energy as they choose, as quickly as they choose? Rates, transmission, interconnection, utility regulation, federal and state policy, and access to the grid all have profound consequences for Tribal communities. TEES creates space for Tribal leaders to go deeper together on these systemic issues, identify shared priorities, and determine where collective Tribal leadership can drive meaningful change." - Chéri Smith (Mi'kmaq Descendant), President & CEO, Alliance for Tribal Clean EnergyFROM TRIBAL EXPERIENCE TO COLLECTIVE ACTIONBy co-locating the two conferences, #TribalCleanEnergyWeek creates an intentional arc from experience to action: Tribal Nations sharing what they have built and the barriers they have overcome, and Tribal leaders then coming together to address the larger systems shaping energy sovereignty across Indian Country.REGISTRATION AND HOTEL INFORMATION:. Register for the Seminole Tribe of Florida Conference here.. TEES registration will be available soon at tribalcleanenergy/tribal-energy-evolution-summit.. A shared room block is available for attendees of both conferences at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - book accommodations here.ABOUT THE SEMINOLE TRIBE OF FLORIDA NATIVE LEARNING CENTERThe Native Learning Center offers Native and Indigenous people opportunities to gain knowledge and skills that improve quality of life through housing-related education. Working with HUD's Eastern Woodlands Office of Native American Programs and Native American trainers from across Indian Country, the NLC hosts conferences and courses supporting EWONAP's mission to promote Native housing and housing-related activities.ABOUT THE ALLIANCE FOR TRIBAL CLEAN ENERGYThe Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is an Indigenous-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit advancing self-determined clean energy transitions for Native American Tribes and Alaska Native Villages. Founded in 2016 and fully philanthropically funded, the Alliance - through its Indigenous Power & Light Fund - offers catalytic funding and no-cost technical, financial, policy, educational, and workforce development support to help Native Nations achieve their energy sovereignty goals.

Dr. Keri Bradford-Gomez

Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy

+1 202-281-0118

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Seminole Tribe of Florida and Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy Announce Co-Located #TribalCleanEnergyWeek Conferences News Provided By Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy September 22, 2026, 18:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Energy Industry, Environment



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