Supersonic POS To Showcase Fiscal Systems Pay-At-Pump Integration At NACS 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SuperSonic will demonstrate how its POS connects indoor retail, forecourt activity, pay-at-pump transactions and fuel reporting at NACS 2026.

- Mahdi Hussein, CEO of SuperSonic POS

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SuperSonic POS today announced that it will showcase its integrated pay-at-pump and fuel retail platform at the 2026 NACS Show, October 6–9 in Las Vegas, including its integration with Fiscal Systems technology for connecting SuperSonic's point-of-sale environment with fuel and forecourt operations.

The demonstration will highlight how SuperSonic brings together indoor retail checkout, pump activity, pay-at-the-pump transactions, fuel payments and reporting in one connected operating environment.

Fuel retailers traditionally have to manage activity happening in two different parts of the business: retail transactions inside the store and fueling transactions outside at the dispenser. SuperSonic's fuel platform is designed to keep those activities connected rather than requiring operators to reconcile separate POS, pump and reporting systems. SuperSonic currently supports indoor fuel POS, pump control, fuel prepayments, supported pay-at-the-pump transactions, fleet payments and fuel reporting through its fuel retail platform.

“Fuel retailers shouldn't have to treat the store and the forecourt like two separate businesses,” said Mahdi Hussein, CEO of SuperSonic POS.“The goal is to give operators one connected view of what is happening from the pump to the register and back office.”

At NACS Show, SuperSonic will demonstrate how the Fiscal Systems integration fits into that connected fuel-retail environment, allowing fuel-site activity outside the store to work alongside SuperSonic's indoor POS and back-office platform.

Fiscal Systems develops forecourt and fuel technology for convenience stores, truck stops and petroleum retailers. Its current PetroVerse forecourt technology is designed to connect POS systems with fueling and payment environments and supports EMV transactions inside and outside the store.

The integration expands SuperSonic's fuel-retail capabilities as the company continues to build around the operational needs of independent gas stations and convenience retailers. SuperSonic's current fuel platform connects pump transactions, payment authorization, indoor checkout, pricing and reporting, giving operators visibility across both sides of the site.

For store employees, that connected environment means fuel prepayments and retail purchases can be handled through the same interface, while operators can keep supported pay-at-the-pump activity tied to the broader reporting and back-office environment.

“Pay-at-the-pump should not operate like a separate business system,” Hussein added.“We want fuel retailers to be able to understand what is happening across the entire site without piecing together activity from disconnected platforms.”

SuperSonic will demonstrate its fuel and forecourt technology at Booth C6159 during the NACS Show Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

About SuperSonic POS

SuperSonic POS is a unified retail technology platform connecting point of sale, payments, cloud back-office management, inventory, reporting, loyalty, integrations and purpose-built hardware. For fuel and convenience retailers, SuperSonic connects indoor checkout with supported pump control, pay-at-the-pump transactions, fuel payments and reporting.

Built by former store owners and backed by 24/7/365 U.S.-based support, SuperSonic serves independent and multi-location retailers with technology designed around the realities of running a store.

Megan Tyrrell

SuperSonic POS

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SuperSonic POS to Showcase Fiscal Systems Pay-at-Pump Integration at NACS 2026 News Provided By SuperSonic POS September 22, 2026, 18:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail, Technology



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