Audiobookrush Launches Narrator Picks

AudiobookRush Masthead

New video series turns audiobook narrators into tastemakers, recommending standout performances by their peers

- Daniel Henning

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AudiobookRush has launched Narrator Picks, a new series of short videos in which working audiobook narrators recommend an audiobook they love, with one rule: they had no hand in making it.

The first five Picks feature Helen Laser, Johnny Heller, Julio Maxwell, Ann Richardson, and Art Brown. Their recommendations range from Severance by Ling Ma, narrated by Nancy Wu, to Nick Offerman's performance of Mark Twain's The Adventures of Tom Sawyer.

AudiobookRush founder and New York Times bestselling audiobook narrator Daniel Henning likens the series to the staff-pick shelves at independent bookstores.“You know those staff pick shelves you love at indie bookstores? We wondered, what would the audiobook version look like? So we asked the people who know storytelling from the inside out: audiobook narrators.”

Narrator Picks is designed to bring a distinctly human voice to audiobook discovery. Rather than an algorithm, sales ranking, or recommendation from someone involved with a production, each Pick lets one storyteller champion the work of another.

“It's about discovery. It's about celebrating other artists' work,” Henning says in the video introducing Narrator Picks.“And most of all, it's a new way to discover your next great listen.”

Narrators are not compensated for their recommendations, and Narrator Picks are not sponsored content. Each recommendation appears on AudiobookRush with the narrator's video and a full transcript and is also available through the AudiobookRush YouTube channel.

Additional Narrator Picks are forthcoming.

Watch Narrator Picks: AudiobookRush

YouTube: youtube/@audiobookrush

ABOUT AUDIOBOOKRUSH

AudiobookRush is an independent digital media platform dedicated to audiobooks and listening culture. The site covers audiobook industry news, new releases, narrators, interviews, reviews, platform developments, and stories from across the audio storytelling world. Its mission is to help listeners discover extraordinary performances while celebrating the people and craft behind them.

AudiobookRush: All About the Voices in Your Head.

MEDIA CONTACT

AudiobookRush

...

AudiobookRush

Rick Baumgartner

AudiobookRush LLC

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Introducing Narrator Picks from AudiobookRush

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AudiobookRush Launches Narrator Picks News Provided By AudiobookRush LLC September 22, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.