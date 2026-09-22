Mercy University Ranked Among Nation's Best Colleges For Social Mobility By U.S News & World Report

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Ranking places Mercy among top 16% of colleges nationally; regionally it stands as top-ranked private liberal arts college in the New York metropolitan area.

DOBBS FERRY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mercy University has been ranked among the nation's top performers for social mobility by U.S. News & World Report in the publication's 2027 Best Colleges rankings. The social mobility ranking places Mercy among the top 16 percent of colleges nationally, while regionally it stands as the top-ranked private liberal arts college in the New York metropolitan area, underscoring Mercy's mission of expanding access and opportunity for all students.“This national recognition validates our unwavering commitment to providing accessible, transformative education that empowers students from all backgrounds to achieve their full potential,” said Susan L. Parish, Ph.D., M.S.W., president of Mercy University.“Social mobility is at the heart of Mercy's mission, and this ranking reflects the dedication of our faculty, staff and entire university community to opening doors of opportunity.”This is Mercy's first year being ranked among national universities by U.S. News, placing 68th out of 420 institutions nationwide for social mobility, which measures the graduation rates of students receiving federal Pell Grants. Mercy University tied with Harvard University, Kean University, Monmouth University and University of California, Santa Cruz. Previously classified among regional universities (North), Mercy has been ranked as a top performer on social mobility for six consecutive years.As the largest private minority-serving institution and Hispanic-Serving Institution in the region, Mercy University serves a diverse student population with intention and purpose. Each year, thousands of graduates, many the first in their families to attend college, go on to achieve personal and professional success. The University remains committed to affordability, maintaining one of the lowest tuition rates among private, four-year colleges in the region.“Higher education is an investment in a student's future, and we're proud to recognize the institutions that continue to raise the bar for academic excellence," said LaMont Jones, Ed.D., managing editor for education at U.S. News.“The Best Colleges rankings celebrate schools that demonstrate outstanding commitment to student success, providing prospective families with a roadmap to discover high-performing institutions that align with their specific academic, career and personal goals.”The 2027 edition of the U.S. News Best Colleges rankings are based on the evaluation of more than 1,700 U.S. colleges and universities, using up to 17 factors to measure academic quality and graduate success. For more information, visit USNews.###About Mercy UniversityMercy University is an independent, coeducational institution serving more than 9,000 students each year across campuses in Westchester, the Bronx, Manhattan, as well as online. It is a federally designated minority-serving institution and the largest private Hispanic Serving Institution in the state of New York. Mercy offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs and certificate programs within six schools: Business, Education, Health and Natural Sciences, Liberal Arts, Nursing and Social and Behavioral Sciences. Mercy was founded in 1950 by the Sisters of Mercy whose mission of transformative education remains strong. For more information, visit .About U.S. News & World ReportU.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

Zodet Negron

Mercy University

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Mercy University Ranked Among Nation's Best Colleges for Social Mobility by U.S News & World Report News Provided By Mercy University September 22, 2026, 18:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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