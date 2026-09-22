BJP Position Is A Responsibility, Not A Post: Haryana CM Saini

A Responsibility, Not a Designation

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), an organisational position is not merely a designation but a responsibility towards public service and the organisation. He said the BJP's 46-year journey has been shaped by the dedication, commitment and resolve of millions of party workers towards nation-building.

According to a release, he urged party workers to take the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service and good governance to the people. The Chief Minister was speaking on Tuesday at a programme held at 'Panchkamal' in Panchkula to mark the assumption of office by Engineer Sunil Sen as the newly appointed State President of the BJP's Backward Classes Morcha (OBC Morcha). The programme was presided over by BJP State President Archana Gupta.

Strengthen Organisation at Booth Level

While extending his best wishes to Engineer Sunil Sen on assuming his new responsibility, the Chief Minister said that the Backward Classes Morcha should work to reach the last person in society and focus on further strengthening the organisation at the booth level.

PM Modi's 25 Years of Nation-Building

He said that October 7 marks the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's journey in public service and nation-building through governance. He said that the Prime Minister's tenure as Chief Minister and Prime Minister has been a significant chapter of public life, marked by service, good governance, resolve and a commitment to nation-building.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transformed the concept of political power, making it a means of public service rather than personal comfort, and has consistently worked with the objective of serving the people and strengthening the nation.

Participate in 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'

Saini called upon party workers to actively participate in the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan', being observed from September 17 to October 17. He said that it is the collective responsibility of the organisation and the government to ensure that the benefits of public welfare schemes and development initiatives reach the person standing at the last mile. (ANI)

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