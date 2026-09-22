Vivek Oberoi Gets Emotional Talking About Underprivileged Cancer Patients

Actor Vivek Oberoi became emotional while speaking about cancer patients, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds. Oberoi, who spoke at the Cancer Patients Aid Association's Cancer Rose Day 2026, also opened up about his interaction with children battle cancer.

Vivek Oberoi on his adopted daughter, a cancer survivor

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, Vivek Oberoi shared,“I was inspired by my mother and I wanted to support the cancer patients, especially the underprivileged.” He also spoke about Sahara Shah, whom he adopted when she was two years old, and shared that she is now set to make her acting debut with an upcoming film.

“I can't tell you. I am so happy and I am crying with pride. I saw this 2.5-year old girl with red eyes, a white face, and when she had chemotherapy while fighting cancer. I saw her fighting in her body. The way she held my finger, I knew that she would win. I used to pray for her every day. Today, she is cancer free. She is getting the result of her hard work. I am so proud of her,” she said.

'Give your love': Oberoi's appeal for support

Oberoi used the occasion to appeal to people from all walks of life to extend support to cancer patients, stressing that such service should not be limited to Bollywood personalities.“Why only Bollywood personalities? Everyone should do this,” he said.“If you can give money, give money. If not, give your love.”

He encouraged people to visit hospitals and spend time with patients. Recalling his mother's example, Oberoi said she had spent years meeting terminally ill patients, talking to them and even preparing food for them.“I think love is a very valuable thing,” he said.

On the work front

On the work front for Vivek Oberoi, the actor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit', featuring Prabhas in the lead. (ANI)

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