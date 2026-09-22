72Nd National Film Awards: Aanand L Rai Wins Best Direction For Docu

The 72nd National Film Awards ceremony saw writer-director Aanand L Rai receive the Best Direction award in the non-feature film category for his documentary 'Statue Of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek'. President Droupadi Murmu presented the award at a ceremony held in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat, on Tuesday. The event was held outside New Delhi for the first time. The 2024 documentary, narrated by Rai's longtime collaborator Akshay Kumar, looks at the making of the Statue of Unity and the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

'A new form of storytelling'

Speaking to ANI after receiving the award, Rai said the recognition was special for him as it was his first National Award for a documentary. He also spoke about learning a new way of storytelling while making the film.“It means a lot to me. Not just because it's a National Award, but because it's my first award for a documentary. And what I like the most is that, even after making so many films, there was something that I didn't know. And it's a new form of storytelling. And after doing so much work, if you debut in something, it has a different feeling. It is such a learning experience. It's a new form of storytelling. I made some mistakes in the first one. But I feel that if I ever do a documentary again, I will work better than this. But the most important thing is that the people I knew about in the documentary, this time I felt that I knew so little about them.”

Akshay Kumar's role

Rai also spoke about how he was approached for the documentary and said he initially had doubts about taking it up. He recalled Akshay Kumar encouraging him to take the opportunity.“And he is responsible for this documentary reaching me. If it wasn't for him, this documentary wouldn't have reached me. When she told me about this documentary, I was approached. I hesitated at first, but then I realised that I shouldn't miss this opportunity. And Akshay sir was very encouraging in that. He said, 'Yes, you do it, you will enjoy it.'”

Double honour for Dhanush

Rai, who has directed films including 'Tanu Weds Manu', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' and 'Atrangi Re', also runs Colour Yellow Productions. The National Award was also a double honour for actor-filmmaker Dhanush, who received the Best Tamil Film award for 'Raayan'. Dhanush directed and starred in the 2024 film, marking his first National Award recognition as a director. Speaking about working with Dhanush earlier in Tere Ishk Mein, Rai said their professional relationship has remained warm over the years.“When your favorite actor gets an award for best director, you should be a little scared. When he comes on set next time, he won't ask too many questions. But working with Dhanush, I always like it. And, my relationship with him is such that, even if we don't meet for a month, two months, three months, there is no shortage of love.”

'Statue Of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek' focuses on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and the making of the Statue of Unity, which was inaugurated in Gujarat in 2018. Rai's film won the Best Direction award in the non-feature film section. (ANI)

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