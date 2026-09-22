Asian Games 2026: Mirabai Chanu, Manu Bhaker Headline Day 4 Action

India's Day 4 Preview: Medal Hopes on Chanu, Bhaker

Olympic medallists Mirabai Chanu and Manu Bhaker will headline India's Day 4 campaign at the Asian Games 2026, alongside the Indian men's badminton team, which will face China in the semifinal, Several Indian athletes will be in action on Wednesday presenting several medal opportunities.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker will be among the key attractions in shooting, where she will compete alongside Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh in the women's 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final, according to ESPN. Indian weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu will also be in action in the women's 49kg medal event.

Early Morning Schedule

The action will begin at 5:30 AM IST, with India taking on the Philippines in the men's team regu Group B match in sepaktakraw. At 5:40 AM IST, Balraj Panwar will compete in the men's single sculls heats in rowing. At 5:30 AM IST, soft tennis player Jay Meena will face Sherwin Nuguit in the men's singles quarterfinal, while multiple Indian rowers will also be involved in heats from 5:30 AM IST onwards.

Shooting, Fencing and Equestrian Events

At 6:00 AM IST, Satnam Singh and Salman Khan will compete in the men's doubles sculls heats. At 6:15 AM IST, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh will compete in the women's 10m air pistol individual qualification and team final. At 6:30 AM IST, Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill will compete in the men's skeet individual and team final, while Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan will feature in the women's skeet individual qualification and final. Also at 6:30 AM IST, Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade will face Maldives' Mohamed Ismail and Fathimath Ali in the mixed doubles round two in table tennis. In fencing, Mina Devi Naorem and Ashitha Stalinraj will compete in the women's foil individual events, while G Nidhi Kumaresan and Karan Singh will feature in the men's sabre individual events. The bouts will be followed by the round of 32, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and medal bouts. At 6:30 AM IST, Fouaad Mirza/Camouflage 38, Arjan Singh Nagra/Cooley Goodwood and Ashish Limaye/Willy be Dun will compete in the eventing individual and team cross-country medal events in equestrian.

Aquatics and Rowing Heats

At 6:42 AM IST, Benedicton Beniston and Sajan Prakash will compete in the men's 100m butterfly heats in swimming. At 6:50 AM IST, Jaswinder Singh and Nitin Kumar will compete in the men's pair heats in rowing. At 7:01 AM IST, Vedaant Madhavan and Aneesh Sunil will feature in the men's 200m freestyle heats. At 7:10 AM IST, Manush Shah and Diya Chitale will take on Sri Lanka's Chanul Kulappuwawadu and Bimandee Swarna in the mixed doubles round two in table tennis. Also at 7:10 AM IST, Gurbani Kaur, Aleena Anto, Tendenthoi Haobijam and Poonam will compete in the women's four heats in rowing.

Mid-Day Action: Kabaddi, Weightlifting and More

At 8:30 AM IST, India will face Iran in the women's Group A kabaddi match. At 9:00 AM IST, Manu Bhaker, Suruchi Inder Singh and Esha Singh will compete in the women's 10m air pistol individual final, subject to qualification. At 9:40 AM IST, India's men's kabaddi team will take on Bangladesh in their Group A match. At 10:00 AM IST, weightlifting star Mirabai Chanu will compete in the women's 49kg medal event. Around 10:30 AM IST, boxer Ankush will face Brunei's Hamsa Vogel in the men's 80kg round of 32 bout. At 10:30 AM IST, Abhay Singh will take on Thailand's Arkaradet Arkarahirunya in the men's singles round of 32 in squash.

Afternoon Session: Key Team Events

At 11:10 AM IST, Ajay Tyagi will compete in the men's lightweight single sculls heats in rowing. At 11:15 AM IST, Tanvi Khanna will face Kim Dami in the women's singles round of 32 in squash. At 11:20 AM IST, Rohit-Ujwal Kumar Singh will compete in the men's lightweight double sculls heats in rowing. At 11:30 AM IST, the Indian women's hockey team will face Thailand in their Pool B match. Also at 11:30 AM IST, the Indian men's badminton team will take on China in the semifinal.

At 12:00 PM IST, Veer Chotrani will face Sri Lanka's Samil Wakeel in the men's singles round of 32 in squash. At 12:10 PM IST, Arvind Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Navdeep Singh and Jakar Khan will compete in the men's quadruple sculls heats in rowing. At 12:20 PM IST, Vipul Ghurde, Saurav Kumar, Babu Lal Yadav and Yogesh Kumar will feature in the men's four heats in rowing.

Evening Finals and Medal Bouts

At 1:30 PM IST, Gyaneshwari Yadav will compete in the women's 53kg weightlifting medal event. At 1:38 PM IST, Benedicton Beniston and Sajan Prakash will feature in the men's 100m butterfly final, subject to qualification. At 1:54 PM IST, Vedaant Madhavan and Aneesh Sunil will compete in the men's 200m freestyle final, subject to qualification. The day's schedule is set to conclude with 2:30 PM IST wushu action, with Roshibina Devi set to face an opponent to be confirmed in the women's 60kg semifinal. (ANI)

With a packed schedule across shooting, weightlifting, badminton, hockey, kabaddi, rowing, swimming, squash, wushu and other disciplines, Indian athletes will look to make the most of Day 4 and add to the country's medal haul at the continental showpiece. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)