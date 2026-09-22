Viral Video: Family Members Cry On Shore After Mandarmani Sea Tragedy! (WATCH)

Two tourists, including a 10-year-old boy, died in separate drowning incidents at Mandarmani's No. 3 ghat on Monday, while another tourist remains missing. The incidents occurred as tourists were bathing in the sea when strong waves swept them away. Somnath Haldar, 10, from Nadia district, had reportedly visited Mandarmani with his father. While bathing in the sea, he was swept away by strong waves. His body was later recovered with the help of Nulia personnel and police and taken to Boro Rankua Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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In the second incident, 18-year-old Brishti Shil and her husband, 24-year-old Suman Shil, residents of Bagdevipur in Shantipur, Nadia, were also swept away while bathing. Brishti's body was recovered after some time, while Suman remained missing till Tuesday morning. Police and Nulia teams continued the search for him.

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Heartbreaking visuals from the spot show family members crying on the shore as they mourned the deaths and waited anxiously for news of their loved ones. The tragic incidents have left the families devastated, with rescue teams continuing search operations for the missing tourist. The incident has left the families in shock and mourning. Authorities are expected to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the drowning, while further details about the deceased are awaited.