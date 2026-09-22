Brighttower Advises Healthcare Media & Events Leader Becker's Healthcare In Sale To Forge

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge, the B2B events and media company formed by the combination of Emerald and Questex and backed by Apollo, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Becker's Healthcare, a leading media and events platform serving hospital, health system, and healthcare executives, from Pamlico Capital.

BrightTower, a New York City headquartered investment banking and M&A advisory services firm, served as lead financial advisor to Pamlico Capital and Becker's Healthcare in the transaction.

The acquisition brings Becker's together with Forge's existing healthcare portfolio, Fierce Healthcare and Life Sciences, to create a scaled, 365-day omnichannel platform reaching key decisionmakers across the full continuum of care – from biotech and pharma to hospitals, health systems, and payers – through live events, trusted media, digital products, newsletters, podcasts, and year-round executive communities.

Becker's Healthcare was founded by Scott Becker with a vision to deliver news and insights to healthcare leaders and decisionmakers across North America. That vision guided the firm through significant growth and expansion of the company's content and event offerings. Jessica Cole has served as President and CEO since 2010, growing Becker's into one of the country's most influential healthcare media companies.

“Becker's was built by staying relentlessly focused on the needs of the people who run healthcare, and by a team that treats that as a personal responsibility,” said Cole.“Joining Forge gives our team a bigger platform to do exactly that, with more reach, more data, and more ways to connect our audiences across the industry. The grit, commitment to clients, and white-glove service that has always defined Becker's remains at our core, now with more speed and a bigger vision for what's ahead.”

About BrightTower

BrightTower is a New York City headquartered investment bank focused on M&A advisory services, capital raising, and debt capital markets. The firm leverages sector expertise, global reach, and tailored insights to deliver enterprise advisory services across the software, technology-enabled marketing, IT business services, and information markets. BrightTower is focused on growing a robust ecosystem supporting entrepreneurs, private equity firms, growth equity firms, venture capitalists, debt providers, and corporations as they stay ahead of quickly evolving markets. The firm is committed to delivering world class advisory talent to every engagement that builds trust in the knowledge economy. Visit us on LinkedIn.

CONTACT: Contact: Christie Haselton Director, Development BrightTower