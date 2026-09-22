Deadline Alert: Godaddy Inc. (GDDY) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired GoDaddy Inc. (“GoDaddy” or the“Company”) (NYSE: GDDY ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR GODADDY INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 24, 2026, GoDaddy released its fourth quarter 2025 financial results, revealing, among other things, bookings of $1.28 million. The Company disclosed it had“introduced a promotional price for.com domains with a 1-year term” but“the shift in term mix, combined with the promotional price, reduced up front bookings and near-term revenue.”

Additionally, the Company provided 2026 guidance, including revenue of $5.195 billion to $5.275 billion, and stated that it“anticipate[s] a modest impact on reported revenue growth rates for the year in both Core Platform and A&C segments as the promotional price is allocated to all products included in the initial purchase.”

On this news, GoDaddy's stock price fell $13.18 or 14.28%, to close at $79.12 per share on February 25, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Company's strategy of focusing on high-intent customers was not working; (ii) Company had implemented a promotional discount for dotcom domains that were likely to and did result in shorter term contracts with smaller valuations; (iii) the Company's institution of a promotional discount on one- year dotcom contracts with shorter terms was already having a material, negative impact on total bookings growth for the fourth quarter of 2025, and in turn the full year 2025; (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired GoDaddy Inc. securities between September 3, 2025 and February 24, 2026, you may move the Court no later than October 20, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at .

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .