Waterville Valley Resort Expands Focus On Affordable Family Skiing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kids Ages 6–12 Ski Free with an Adult Plus Pass, While“First Ride, Then Decide” Adds Flexibility for Season Passholders

Waterville Valley, NH, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WATERVILLE VALLEY, N.H. - Waterville Valley Resort is putting affordability and flexibility at the center of the family ski experience, highlighting season pass benefits designed to make it easier for families to spend more time together on the mountain.

With the purchase of an Adult Plus Pass, passholders receive one complimentary Junior Plus Pass for a child ages 6–12. Both passes provide unlimited skiing and riding at Waterville Valley with no blackout dates. Children age five and under also ski free.

At the current Adult Plus Pass price of $1,357, a family of four with two adults and two children ages 6–12 can purchase season passes for the entire family for $2,714, with both Junior Plus Passes included at no additional cost. Compared with other major season pass options serving New England skiers, where families may need to purchase separate passes for each child, Waterville Valley's included Junior Plus Passes can represent more than $1,000 in season pass savings for a family of four.

Current season pass pricing is available through October 12, with prices increasing October 13, 2026.

The value is central to Waterville Valley's Family Affordable Skiing initiative and its simple message: More Skiing. Less Family Spend.

“Family skiing has always been an important part of who we are at Waterville Valley, and we want to make it easier for families to spend more days together on snow,” said Tim Smith, President and General Manager of Waterville Valley Resort.“By including a Junior Plus Pass with every Adult Plus Pass, we're helping reduce the cost of getting the whole family on the mountain. But affordability is only part of it. We want kids to grow up here, become confident skiers and riders, make friends and build the kind of family traditions that bring them back to Waterville year after year.”

By including a Junior Plus Pass with each Adult Plus Pass, Waterville Valley is helping reduce one of the largest costs associated with getting an entire family on the mountain for a season.

FIRST RIDE, THEN DECIDE

Waterville Valley is also providing passholders with added flexibility through First Ride, Then Decide.

The benefit allows for an optional, one-time deferment before a passholder's second day of use. Passholders seeking a deferment must submit written notice to the Waterville Valley Season Pass Office by March 1. Deferments are not automatic and will not be granted after that date.

The option allows passholders to get on the mountain for their first day while retaining the ability to defer their pass before using it a second time, subject to the program's terms.

“Buying season passes is a significant commitment for a family,” Smith said.“First Ride, Then Decide gives our guests additional flexibility. Get out for that first day, experience the mountain and then decide whether this is the season to use your pass or defer it. We think that flexibility, combined with the value of kids skiing free, makes becoming a Waterville Valley season pass family a much easier decision.”

THE VALUE OF A HOME MOUNTAIN

Waterville Valley's focus on family value extends beyond the price of a season pass.

For families who ski regularly, having a home mountain can make skiing easier to incorporate into everyday winter life. Instead of every ski day requiring extensive planning or travel, families can return to a mountain they know for a full day, a few afternoon runs or a regular weekend routine.

That familiarity can be particularly valuable for young skiers. Returning throughout the season gives children an opportunity to become comfortable with the mountain's trails, lifts and overall environment while developing their skills and confidence.

Over time, those repeated visits can also create a sense of community. Families see familiar faces, reconnect with friends and resort staff, establish favorite trails and traditions, and celebrate milestones together.

A child's first chairlift ride, first independent run or first trip down a favorite trail can become part of a much larger experience: growing up with a mountain they know as their own.

MORE SKIING. LESS FAMILY SPEND.

Waterville Valley's family-focused approach brings together three priorities: making the economics of family skiing more approachable, providing greater flexibility around the season pass commitment, and creating a home-mountain experience families want to return to throughout the winter.

For families with children ages 6–12, the complimentary Junior Plus Pass provides an immediate financial benefit. First Ride, Then Decide adds flexibility for season passholders, while unlimited access with no blackout dates gives families the freedom to ski when it works for them.

Together, those benefits support a straightforward goal: help families ski more, spend more time together and make Waterville Valley their home mountain.

Adult Plus Passes are currently priced at $1,357 and include one complimentary Junior Plus Pass for a child ages 6–12. Adult Plus and Junior Plus Passes include unlimited skiing and riding at Waterville Valley Resort with no blackout dates.

Guests looking to secure current season pass pricing should purchase by October 12, 2026. Season pass prices increase October 13, 2026.

For more information regarding affordable family skiing with Waterville Valley Resort, visit .

ABOUT WATERVILLE VALLEY RESORT

Located in New Hampshire's White Mountains, Waterville Valley Resort is a four-season mountain destination offering skiing and riding, lodging, dining, events and year-round recreation. Known for its family-friendly atmosphere and mountain community, Waterville Valley provides guests with a complete resort experience surrounded by the White Mountain National Forest.

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Kids Ski Free Pass

CONTACT: Jamie Cobbett Waterville Valley Resort 603-236-8311 x 3455...