Neonc's Delivery May Finally Change The Equation For Brain Cancer's Next Frontier

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (247marketnews.com)–is becoming a prominent player, as brain cancer research is entering an increasingly sophisticated era.

However, one of the field's biggest problems remains stubbornly simple: getting effective therapy to the tumor while protecting the brain from additional damage. A July 2026 review in Science Translational Medicine described glioblastoma as remaining one of the most aggressive adult brain cancers, with survival still largely unchanged despite advances in molecular diagnostics and supportive care. At the same time, researchers are pursuing an expanding menu of approaches; targeted therapies, immunotherapy, tumor-treating fields, focused delivery technologies and molecularly selected treatments.

One of the most important developments has been the increasing use of molecular biomarkers to divide brain tumors into more precisely defined diseases. The FDA's recent brain-tumor approvals illustrate the trend: therapies are increasingly being developed around specific molecular alterations rather than treating every tumor as biologically identical. Vorasidenib, for example, targets susceptible IDH1/IDH2-mutant tumors, while other recent approvals have focused on specific alterations in pediatric brain cancers.

That is where NeOnc enters the story with NEO100. Rather than attempting to solve the blood-brain barrier problem by forcing a conventional systemic drug through it, NEO100 uses an intranasal delivery approach designed to reach the central nervous system through the nasal/olfactory pathway. The company's Phase 2a study specifically enrolled patients with recurrent or progressive Grade III and Grade IV glioma carrying an IDH1 mutation; a biomarker-defined population where the company is attempting to establish a targeted development path.

The August 2026 Phase 2a readout gives investors and researchers a reason to pay attention, while also demanding caution. NeOnc reported six-month progression-free survival of 48.9% versus a prespecified 20% benchmark, with a reported p-value of 0.0047. Median overall survival was 26.09 months, and five of 24 patients remained on treatment at the data cutoff. The company also reported no major toxicities across the cohort, with adverse events predominantly low-grade.

The appropriate takeaway being that NEO100 generated a clinical signal worthy of further investigation.

The broader competitive landscape underscores both the opportunity and the challenge. The National Cancer Institute currently lists numerous active glioblastoma trials involving combinations of chemotherapy, radiation, immunotherapy, targeted agents, tumor-treating fields and other experimental approaches. Meanwhile, Novocure's Phase 3 TRIDENT study did not meet its primary endpoint for overall survival when tumor-treating fields were initiated earlier, illustrating how difficult it remains to translate promising therapeutic concepts into statistically conclusive clinical benefits.

For NeOnc, the next major question is therefore whether the NEO100 signal can be reproduced in a larger, better-controlled study. The company says it plans to seek a Type B meeting with the FDA to discuss a potential registrational pathway for recurrent IDH1-mutant high-grade glioma. That regulatory discussion could help clarify what evidence would be required for the program's next stage.

The bigger significance of NEO100 may ultimately extend beyond a single drug. If intranasal delivery can demonstrate that therapeutically meaningful exposure to the brain can be achieved while maintaining tolerability, it could strengthen interest in the nose-to-brain delivery concept itself.

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