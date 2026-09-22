Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market To Expand At 10.7% CAGR During The Forecast Period

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Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market analysis

The Business Research Company's Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A closer look at the ribonucleic acid (RNA) in situ hybridization (ISH) market reveals a rapidly expanding field driven by advances in molecular diagnostics and growing research interests. This technique, essential for identifying RNA sequences within cells, is gaining traction due to its precision and applications in disease diagnosis and personalized medicine. Here's an overview of the market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and technological trends shaping its future.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for RNA in Situ Hybridization ISH

The RNA in situ hybridization (ISH) market has shown remarkable growth, with its size projected to increase from $1.49 billion in 2025 to $1.66 billion in 2026, representing an 11.1% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expansion during the past years has been driven by growing research into cancer biomarkers, increased funding for molecular biology in academia, wider use of fluorescence microscopy, rising infectious disease diagnostics, and improvements in early nucleic acid detection methods.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate even further, reaching $2.49 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.7%. The anticipated growth stems from the rising demand for precision oncology, adoption of spatial transcriptomics technologies, expanding personalized medicine applications, automation in laboratory workflows, and increased investments in genomic research infrastructure. Cutting-edge developments like AI-assisted spatial transcriptomics, ultra-sensitive multiplex probes, automated slide hybridization platforms, advanced fluorescent imaging systems, and innovations in single-cell expression profiling are also fueling growth by enhancing RNA signal detection and analysis.

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Understanding RNA in Situ Hybridization ISH Technique

RNA in situ hybridization (ISH) is a molecular technique that allows scientists and clinicians to detect and visualize specific RNA sequences directly within cells or tissue samples while maintaining the sample's structural integrity. This method uses labeled complementary probes that bind to target RNA molecules, enabling microscopic examination of gene expression patterns and localization within the cellular context, which is critical for both research and diagnostic purposes.

Factors Boosting Growth in the RNA in Situ Hybridization ISH Market

One important driver of the RNA in situ hybridization (ISH) market is the increasing focus on infectious disease detection. This involves the growing use of advanced molecular diagnostic techniques to identify viral, bacterial, and other pathogen infections through detailed laboratory analysis. RNA ISH aids in this area by pinpointing pathogen-specific RNA in tissue samples, allowing precise visualization of infected cells without disturbing tissue morphology. For instance, in May 2026, the UK Health Security Agency reported 630 confirmed measles cases in England from January to May, showing an increase from prior months. Such trends in infectious disease surveillance emphasize the need for effective RNA detection methods, boosting market growth.

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Expanding Role of Precision Medicine in Market Growth

Another significant factor is the rising adoption of precision medicine, which tailors prevention, diagnosis, and treatment to an individual's genetic and molecular profile. This personalized healthcare approach is gaining momentum due to the growing burden of chronic diseases, especially cancer, where targeted therapies are crucial. RNA in situ hybridization supports precision medicine by identifying RNA biomarkers within tissues, enabling detailed molecular profiling that guides customized treatment decisions. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition highlighted that the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for rare diseases in 2023, more than double the six approvals in 2022. Such advancements underscore the expanding role of RNA ISH in precision diagnostics and therapeutics.

Regional Outlook: Leadership and Fastest Growing Markets in RNA in Situ Hybridization ISH

In 2025, North America led the RNA in situ hybridization (ISH) market in terms of size, benefiting from strong healthcare infrastructure, research funding, and technological adoption. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increasing healthcare investments, rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, and expanding research activities. Besides North America and Asia-Pacific, the market report also covers other important regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Global Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Market To Expand At 10.7% CAGR During The Forecast Period News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. September 22, 2026, 18:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR



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