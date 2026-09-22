MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Nina's WordPress plugin brings its AEO program to any WordPress site, after it drove 133,218 Google AI impressions for a jewelry retailer in three months.

- Zak Briggs, Quantum QaratDENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- DENVER, Colo., September 22, 2026 - Nina Systems, LLC today launched its WordPress plugin in the official WordPress plugin directory, after blog posts it wrote for Phoenix jewelry retailer Quantum Qarat were shown inside Google's AI-generated answers 133,218 times between June 20 and September 19, 2026. The retailer's own homepage was shown 307 times over the same period, a gap of 434 to one.The figures come from the generative AI features report in Google Search Console, which counts impressions in AI Overviews and AI Mode. Across the site, 319 individual blog posts drew AI impressions. A single post, a guide to what a 14k gold ring is worth, accounted for 28,213 of them on its own, 92 times the homepage total.Every one of the fifteen most-cited posts was published during Quantum Qarat's content program with Nina Systems, LLC, the Colorado company that runs the retailer's blog."Not many people were searching for us by name, and our homepage was never going to answer the question someone actually types," said Zak Briggs of Quantum Qarat. "Now when Google answers that question itself, it is pulling from our blog pages, I don't even need to think about it."The gap is not unique to one site. Across five other client sites where Nina wrote every blog post, those posts were shown as a source in Google's AI answers 117,452 times between May 18 and September 13, 2026. On one of them the blog drew 23 times the AI citations of the brand's own homepage.The pattern cuts against how most small companies spend. Homepage and product pages get the budget, and the blog is usually the first line cut.Answer engine optimization (AEO) and generative engine optimization (GEO) only pay when the posts actually ship, month after month, and that is where most small companies stall. The plugin is built to close that gap. Until this month, connecting a new site to Nina meant a developer and an API key. WordPress runs 40.2 percent of all websites and 58.8 percent of every site on a known content management system, according to W3Techs, so a one-click connection there puts the program within reach of most of the web.The connection takes about a minute. A site administrator clicks "Connect to Nina" and approves a WordPress Application Password on WordPress's own authorization screen, with no API keys to copy. Nina then delivers drafts into the site. Nothing publishes on its own, and disconnecting revokes access immediately.The plugin is the delivery end of a service-as-software model. A strategist briefs every post, AI-optimized writing produces the draft, and a human editor reviews every one before it ships. The client approves a strategy and signs off on the work. Nina handles the rest, including images, links, publishing and monthly reporting."Small businesses do not have a content strategy problem, they have a production problem," said Kaelan Donadio, co-founder of Nina Systems. "Our clients hand us the whole job and get their time back. Putting Nina in the WordPress directory means a marketing manager anywhere in the country can connect their site in a couple of minutes and have a real program running."The plugin is free at wordpress/plugins/nina-systems. Nina's service starts at $49.98 per post.About NinaNina is a done-for-you SEO blog service. Clients approve a strategy, and Nina researches, writes, edits and publishes straight into their CMS, then reports on the results. Nina Systems, LLC was founded in January 2026 and is based in Colorado. More at trynina.Media contactThe Nina TeamNina Systems, LLC...trynina

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Nina Launches WordPress Plugin After Its AEO and GEO System Drove 434x More AI Impressions for clients vs Homepage News Provided By Nina Systems LLC September 22, 2026, 18:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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