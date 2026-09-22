Gentlemax Pro Plus® Now Available At Pure Laser & Aesthetics: Revolutionizing Laser Hair Removal

Pure Laser & Aesthetics: Revolutionizing Laser Hair Removal

Dalia, Founder of Pure Laser & Aesthetics

FREDERICTON, NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pure Laser & Aesthetics is thrilled to announce the addition of the GentleMax Pro Plusto their suite of advanced aesthetic treatments. This state-of-the-art device is set to elevate the quality of their laser hair removal services, providing clients with unparalleled, long-lasting results.The GentleMax Pro Plusdelivers effective hair removal for all skin types, using advanced dual-wavelength laser technology to ensure safe, comfortable, and precise treatment for every client.The GentleMax Pro Plusis a premier laser treatment system by Candela Medical that combines the power of two optimal wavelengths in one device: the 755 nm Alexandrite laser and the 1064 nm Nd laser. This unique combination allows for the treatment of a wide range of skin types, ensuring that every client receives personalized and effective care.Who Is a Good Candidate for Laser Hair Removal?Laser hair removal with the GentleMax Pro Plus laser is ideal for clients looking to reduce unwanted hair from various areas of the body, including the face, legs, arms, underarms, back, chest, and bikini line. Unlike other laser treatments, the GentleMax Pro Plus is effective for all hair colors, making it a versatile solution. Its dual-wavelength technology ensures permanent hair removal results for all skin types, distinguishing it from other options."We are excited to introduce the GentleMax Pro Plusto our practice. This advanced technology allows us to provide faster, more comfortable, and more effective laser hair removal with minimal downtime, making it easier than ever for our clients to achieve their aesthetic goals," said Dalia, Founder of Pure Laser & Aesthetics.Experience the GentleMax Pro PlusDifferenceVisit Pure Laser & Aesthetics and discover the transformative power of GentleMax Pro Pluslaser hair removal. Their team is there to help clients achieve smooth, long-lasting results tailored to their unique needs.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Pure Laser & Aesthetics at purelasernb or email....About Pure Laser & AestheticsPure Laser & Aesthetics is a laser and aesthetics studio located at 169 Dundonald Street, Unit 4, in Fredericton, New Brunswick. Founded by Dalia, the practice specializes in full-body laser hair removal using Candela's GentleMax Pro Plus, along with full-body waxing and sugaring. Clients can also unwind with Relaxation massage and Hot-Stone massage, rounding out a full-service experience for both results and relaxation. Dalia is passionate about guiding clients to radiant skin and inner confidence, empowering them with the knowledge to care for themselves and leave every visit feeling healthy and flawless.

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GentleMax Pro Plus® Now Available at Pure Laser & Aesthetics: Revolutionizing Laser Hair Removal News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz September 22, 2026, 18:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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