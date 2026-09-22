Mad Rabbit Daily Tattoo Lotion for everyday care after a tattoo has healed.

Daily Tattoo Lotion and existing educational resources help customers distinguish everyday moisturizing from fresh-tattoo aftercare.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mad Rabbit is highlighting daily care for healed tattoos this fall, with its Daily Tattoo Lotion and existing educational resources explaining where everyday moisturizing fits into a tattoo skincare routine.The message centers on a clear distinction: Daily Tattoo Lotion is for use on tattooed skin once the tattoo has healed, not while it is fresh or still healing. Customers should follow their tattoo artist's aftercare instructions during healing rather than treating every tattoo-care product as interchangeable.Daily care after healingMad Rabbit Daily Tattoo Lotion is a fragrance-free, lightweight moisturizer for all-over use on tattooed and non-tattooed skin. The product's directions call for morning and evening application, with sunscreen following the morning application. Customers can review the current directions and full ingredient list on the product page before incorporating it into their routine.Daily moisturizing and care during healing serve different purposes. The company's guidance encourages customers to choose products according to their intended use and the tattoo's stage, rather than relying on a fixed calendar date to decide when to switch products.Choosing a format that fitsMad Rabbit's existing balm-versus-lotion guide explains how to compare individual products by formula, texture and intended use. It presents Daily Tattoo Lotion as an option for customers who prefer a lightweight, all-over lotion, while directing customers considering a balm to that product's own directions.The guide also encourages shoppers to read product labels and distinguish personal preferences from evidence of performance. A product's category or price alone does not establish that it is more effective than another moisturizer, and customer reviews are not a substitute for comparative testing.Answers to timing questionsFor customers deciding when to introduce Daily Lotion, Mad Rabbit's lotion-use guidance specifies that the tattoo must be healed before use. A healed-looking surface is not a reason to start the product while the tattoo is still healing. Customers with questions about an ingredient or a skin reaction should consult a qualified healthcare professional.Together, the product information and educational articles provide a place to check intended use, compare formats and plan everyday care after healing. The fall message features existing products and resources; it does not announce a new formula or a newly launched guide.About Mad RabbitMad Rabbit is a tattoo skincare brand offering products and educational resources for tattoo care and everyday skincare.

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Mad Rabbit Highlights Daily Moisturizing for Healed Tattoos This Fall News Provided By Mad Rabbit September 22, 2026, 18:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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