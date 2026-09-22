CRDG LLC Introduces The Caribbean's First Overwater Ownership Opportunity As Part Of Six Senses Residences, Belize

A residential category long associated with the Maldives and French Polynesia arrives in the Western Caribbean.

SAN PEDRO, AMBERGRIS CAYE, BELIZE, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Overwater bungalows have long defined a certain pinnacle of luxury travel, yet genuine ownership of an overwater residence has remained almost entirely unavailable. Travelers could stay in one. Until now, they could not own one anywhere in the Caribbean.Six Senses Residences, Belize is introducing that category to the region. Set on Emerald Caye, a private island a five-minute boat ride from Ambergris Caye, the development will comprise 40 overwater hotel suites operated under the Six Senses brand and a collection of 16 private beachfront residences. It is among the first residential offerings of its kind in the Caribbean and the first in Belize.Belize offers a distinctive foundation for the category: an English-speaking country with a legal system rooted in British common law, full foreign ownership rights, no restrictions on residency, and direct flights of two to four hours from most major U.S. gateways. The island sits within sight of the Belize Barrier Reef, the second-largest coral reef system in the world."What we are delivering is not a variation on an existing product. It is a new category for the Caribbean. Buyers who want to own an overwater or private-island residence have historically had to look halfway around the world. Belize changes that."– Daniel Kalenov, CRDG LLC, DeveloperA VERY LIMITED COLLECTIONThe residential offering is intentionally small: 16 titled, fee simple beachfront villas in three- and five-bedroom configurations, ranging from approximately 4,400 to 7,600 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space. Each residence sits on its own individually owned parcel, with purchases structured through a two-part contract that separates land ownership from construction. Construction is underway, with completion targeted for late 2028. Residences range from $3.75 million to $5.99 million USD.A SIX SENSES ISLAND LIFEThe private island community centres on an arrival dock, two elevated waterfront dining venues, a full-service spa, multiple pools, a yoga pavilion and tranquil lagoons, alongside the 40-suite overwater hotel. Owners share the estate with resort guests and hold access to its amenities, the reef just offshore, and Belize's wider draw of diving, snorkelling, fly fishing and Mayan ruins.OWNERSHIP BENEFITSOwners have 24-hour residential concierge alongside à la carte services designed for residents. Owners hold VIP access to Six Senses Belize Resort and the entire global Six Senses portfolio, with preferred rates on rooms, dining, and spa experiences.With construction underway, residences are now on sale. Inquiries to date have come from buyers across the United States, Canada, and Europe.SALES & MARKETING INQUIRIES|...Residences from $3.75 million USD.About CRDG LLCCRDG LLC is a privately held real estate investment and development firm. With a portfolio spanning the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean, the company specializes in ground-up development and luxury hospitality projects. The firm's principals have been active investors in Belize since 2010.About Six SensesSix Senses, part of the IHG family of brands, was established in 1995 with the opening of its first resort and a founding focus on personal wellbeing and the health of the planet. That ethos informs everything from the design of resort and residence buildings to food preparation and guest experience. Committed to balancing economic, environmental, and social outcomes as part of its regenerative travel philosophy, Six Senses favors small-scale developments in which investment in preserving natural areas and supporting local communities outweighs the impact upon them. The brand employs and sources locally and operates 27 resorts around the world, from Portugal's Douro Valley to Fiji and beyond. Visit for more information.CRDG LLC, as the current owner and developer of Six Senses Residences Belize, is solely responsible for the development, marketing, and sale of the units. The units are not owned, developed, or sold by InterContinental Hotels Group plc, Six Senses, or any of their affiliates (collectively, "IHG"). There exists no joint venture, partnership, ownership, or similar relationship between CRDG LLC and IHG. IHG is not responsible for the content presented herein, including but not limited to any advertising claims, marketing practices, and data collection, use, and privacy practices.

Tyler Haraldsen

CRDG LLC

+1 647-569-8383

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CRDG LLC Introduces the Caribbean's first Overwater Ownership Opportunity as part of Six Senses Residences, Belize News Provided By CRDG LLC September 22, 2026, 18:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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