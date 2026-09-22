GRAMMY-NOMINATED R&B VOCALIST GLENN JONES BRINGS FOUR DECADES OF SOUL TO ATLANTA SEPTEMBER 25

Fresh Off International Performances, Stellar Award Winner Glenn Jones Continues Career Momentum With QGTM Concert IV and Expanded Publicity Partnership

- Glenn JonesATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than four decades into a career defined by unmistakable vocals, chart-topping R&B and international stages, GRAMMY-nominated producer, songwriter and Stellar Award winner continues to prove that timeless music has no expiration date.On Friday, September 25, 2026, Jones will take the stage in Atlanta for QGTM Concert IV, joining celebrated R&B artists Keni Burke and Horace Brown for an evening dedicated to classic soul, powerful vocals and the music that continues to connect generations.Demand surrounding the Atlanta event has already resulted in a major change: the concert is moving to a larger venue.QGTM Concert IV will now be held at AVENUE, 587 North Avenue NW, Atlanta, GA 30318, giving attendees a larger setting for one of Atlanta's anticipated R&B nights.The performance comes during an active period for Jones, who recently returned from international appearances in Africa and continues to perform for audiences throughout the United States and abroad.With a career spanning more than 40 years, Jones has created a body of work that remains deeply connected to R&B audiences. His catalog includes the No. 1 R&B hit“Here I Go Again,” along with fan favorites including“We've Only Just Begun (The Romance Is Not Over),”“Show Me,”“I've Been Searchin',”“Baby Come Home” and“All For You.”His more recent work includes the Love By Design project and collaborations with acclaimed recording artist Regina Belle, further extending a career that has successfully moved across generations of R&B.A NEW CHAPTER IN VISIBILITYJones' continued performance schedule coincides with an expanded focus on media visibility and storytelling.The R&B veteran has recently partnered with multi-award-winning entertainment publicist Desirae L. Benson, who now serves as his publicist and oversees media relations, interview opportunities and strategic publicity.“Glenn Jones represents the kind of artistry that doesn't have to be reinvented-it deserves to be reintroduced to audiences who may not fully understand the magnitude of his legacy,” said Desirae L. Benson.“My goal is to make sure his story, his music and what he continues to accomplish receive the visibility they deserve. Glenn is not simply part of R&B history; he is still creating, performing internationally and commanding stages today. I'm honored to help amplify this next chapter.”Benson is a nationally recognized entertainment publicist, award-winning multimedia journalist and national red-carpet host who works with entertainers, recording artists, actors and filmmakers. A Recording Academy Professional Member and three-time GRAMMY U Mentor, Benson has worked major entertainment events and celebrity red carpets and has been featured across television, radio, print and digital media.The partnership brings Benson alongside Jones' established management and entertainment team as they continue expanding the reach of his music, legacy and current projects.For Jones, however, longevity is not simply about looking back.His continued touring, recording and international appearances demonstrate an artist still actively building upon a career that has already influenced generations of R&B listeners.On September 25, Atlanta audiences will have another opportunity to experience that legacy where it has always been most powerful: live on stage.EVENT INFORMATIONQGTM Concert IV - Glenn Jones LiveFriday, September 25, 2026NEW VENUE:AVENUE587 North Avenue NWAtlanta, GA 30318Featuring Glenn Jones, Keni Burke and Horace BrownTickets & Sections:404-922-4151ABOUT GLENN JONESGlenn Jones is a GRAMMY-nominated producer, songwriter, Stellar Award winner and internationally recognized R&B recording artist whose career spans more than four decades.Known for his extraordinary vocal range and distinctive delivery, Jones has built an enduring catalog that includes“Here I Go Again,”“We've Only Just Begun (The Romance Is Not Over),”“Show Me,”“I've Been Searchin',”“Baby Come Home” and“All For You.”Jones is also the founder of Talent Room Entertainment and Publishing, Inc. (TREP), alongside veteran entertainment executive Marianne S. Eggleston, President and CEO. Talent Room is an independent entertainment, music, film, publishing and media company developing music and entertainment properties for domestic and international audiences.MEDIA, PUBLIC RELATIONS & INTERVIEW REQUESTSDesirae L. BensonPublicist for Glenn JonesDesirae L. Benson Public RelationsRecording Academy Professional Member | PRSA | NABJPhone: (804) 389-8877Email:...Television and radio producers, entertainment journalists, podcast hosts, digital media outlets and other media professionals interested in interviewing Glenn Jones or covering his performances and upcoming projects should contact publicist, Desirae L. Benson.

Desirae L. Benson

Desirae L. Benson PR

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GRAMMY-NOMINATED R&B VOCALIST GLENN JONES BRINGS FOUR DECADES OF SOUL TO ATLANTA SEPTEMBER 25 News Provided By Desirae L. Benson PR September 22, 2026, 18:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, International Organizations, Music Industry, World & Regional



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