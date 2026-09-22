The Luxury Popcorn Brand Quietly Winning Over Oprah, Costco And Williams Sonoma

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With more than 100,000 customers and $20 million in lifetime revenue, Popsmith is betting that one of America's most familiar snacks is ready for a premium reinvention

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coffee became premium. Cookware became premium. Even water became premium. Yet despite being one of America's most popular snacks, popcorn has largely remained a commodity.

Popsmith is betting that can change.







The fast-growing premium popcorn brand has spent the past several years transforming a familiar snack into a premium experience, starting with a design-forward stovetop popcorn popper and expanding into kernels, oils, salts, seasonings and popcorn kits.

That bet is increasingly attracting the attention of some of the biggest names in retail and entertainment.

Popsmith's signature popper was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things in 2024. The brand has sold through Costco and Crate & Barrel and is now preparing for its biggest brick-and-mortar expansion yet: a nationwide rollout in Williams Sonoma stores in Q4 2026.

“When we started Popsmith, people would ask me why popcorn needed a premium brand,” said Tal Moore, founder and CEO of Popsmith.“My answer was always: why wouldn't it? Some of the biggest consumer brands have been built by taking something familiar and making the experience dramatically better. Popcorn is one of America's most loved snacks, and we believed there was an opportunity to do exactly that.”

From Oprah to the Retail Shelf

Popsmith's appearance on Oprah's Favorite Things became a turning point for the young company, introducing the brand to a national audience and creating a surge in demand. Since the 2024 feature, Popsmith has sold out three times as the company has worked to keep pace with growth.

The next phase has been proving that the brand can translate from direct-to-consumer success into major retail.

“Getting selected by Oprah and picked up by Costco and Williams Sonoma was incredible validation from a consumer standpoint,” Moore said.

Popsmith has now served more than 100,000 customers, generated approximately $20 million in lifetime revenue and is on pace to generate approximately $9 million in revenue in 2026.

Building More Than a Popcorn Popper

While Popsmith initially built its following around its signature stovetop popper, the company's larger strategy is to build a brand around the entire popcorn experience.

Customers who purchase the popper can return for kernels, buttery coconut oil, salts, seasonings, popcorn kits and other consumable products, transforming what could otherwise be a one-time kitchenware purchase into an ongoing relationship with the brand.

That expansion is central to Popsmith's ambition to become more than an appliance company.

“We don't want to simply be a popcorn popper company,” Moore said.“Our ambition is to own the popcorn category. The popper is where the relationship with the customer begins, but from there we have the opportunity to become the brand they turn to for everything popcorn.”

As Popsmith prepares for its nationwide Williams Sonoma rollout and continued expansion, the company is currently raising growth capital through an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, giving retail investors the opportunity to become shareholders in the brand with a minimum investment of $350.

About Popsmith

Popsmith is a premium popcorn brand founded with a mission to make popcorn better. The company's signature Popsmith Popper combines thoughtful design with the experience of making fresh stovetop popcorn at home, while its growing line of kernels, oils, seasonings and popcorn kits extends the brand across the entire popcorn experience.

Popsmith has served more than 100,000 customers, generated approximately $20 million in lifetime revenue and was selected for Oprah's Favorite Things in 2024. The brand has worked with major national retailers including Costco, Crate & Barrel and Williams Sonoma, with a nationwide Williams Sonoma store rollout planned for Q4 2026.

Media Contact:

Tal Moore

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