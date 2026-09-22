Deadline Alert: Beta Bionics, Inc. (BBNX) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Beta Bionics, Inc. (“Beta Bionics” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BBNX ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR BETA BIONICS, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On January 8, 2026 Beta Bionics reported an unexpected miss to new iLet patient starts.

On this, Beta Bionics shares fell $11.85 or 37.04%, to close at $20.14 per share on January 9, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on January 30, 2026, Beta Bionics' disclosed it had received a warning letter from the FDA related to a Form 483 (inspectional observations), including issues beyond mere complaint handling.

On this, Beta Bionics shares fell $0.96, or 6.5%, to close at $13.83 per share on January 30, 2026.

Finally, on February 24, 2026, the FDA publicly released a warning letter detailing a litany of violations and the Company's failure to correct them. The warning letter made clear that the Company's prior interpretation of FDA reporting requirements had not been reasonable and had excluded numerous serious patient incidents that clearly should have been reported.

On this news, Beta Bionics, Inc. stock price fell $0.50 or 3.73%, to close at $12.89 on February 25, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Defendants omitted mention of the FDA Form 483 and iLet's underlying safety issues, including that the Form 483 identified over 18,000 complaints including numerous life-threatening hypoglycemic events that the Company had“failed to investigate,” or even report to the FDA, with no justification; (2) the Company's statements assuring investors that its remediation efforts were advanced and the FDA's issues were“very benign,” failed to accurately describe the scope and severity of the FDA's observations which made remediation much more complex and extensive than Defendants indicated to investors; (3) that the Company“could have opened a CAPA and did not” was misleading where the FDA had in fact concluded that Beta Bionics had, without justification, failed to investigate clearly serious, life-threatening customer reports; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Beta Bionics, Inc. securities that between July 30, 2025 and February 24, 2026, you may move the Court no later than November 3, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .