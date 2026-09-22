Deadline Alert: Fuelcell Energy, Inc. (FCEL) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired FuelCell Energy, Inc. (“FuelCell” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: FCEL ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR FUELCELL ENERGY, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On September 2, 2026, before the market opened, FuelCell reported its fiscal third quarter 2026 financial results, reporting a net loss of $45.3 million. According to the Company's press release, this reflected“a higher gross loss than the prior year period,” which was caused by“product costs and manufacturing overhead that currently exceed the contractual pricing established under the CEPA with Fit Energy.” Further, FuelCell reported that the annualized production rate was“below the production volume at which we expect our cost structure to align with market-based pricing for orders of this scale,” and as a result, the Company recorded a $17 million charge to“reflect the impact of contractual pricing provisions associated with specific inventory and firm purchase commitments” arising from Phase 0 of the CEPA.

On this news, FuelCell shares fell $2.68, or 15.69%, to close at $14.40 per share on September 2, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between June 24, 2026 and September 1, 2026, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that the Company's manufacturing capacity was inadequate to generate the production rate required under the CEPA; (2) that, as a result, the Company's annualized production rate for deliveries under the CEPA with Fit Energy was slower than expected; (3) that, as a result, the Company was incurring higher product costs and manufacturing overhead expenses; (4) that, as a result of the slower production rate, the Company was reasonably likely to incur charges in connection with the CEPA; (5) that the foregoing was a known trend affecting the Company's profitability; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired FuelCell Energy, Inc. securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than November 10, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .