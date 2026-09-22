Deadline Alert: Datavault AI, Inc. (DVLT) Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP reminds investors of the upcomingdeadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Datavault AI, Inc. (“Datavault AI” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DVLT ) securities betweeninclusive (the“Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR DATAVAULT AI, INC. INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

October 31, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a report concerning Datavault AI alleging, among other things, that Datavault AI's purported partnerships with, inter alia, Burke Products, Scilex Holding Company, and Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. could not offer the economic upside that the Company claimed they would, in part because these companies lacked the resources to fulfill their purported commitments pursuant to the partnerships Datavault AI had announced. The Wolfpack Report further stated that the Datavault Platform was far less active than the Company's public statements suggested, “[t]rading activity on the platform appears to be minimal, if not non-existent.”

On this news, Datavault AI's stock price fell $0.49 per share, or 19.44%, to close at $2.03 per share on October 31, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) Defendants deceived the investing public, including Plaintiff and other Class members, as alleged herein; (ii) artificially inflate and maintain the market price of Datavault AI securities; and (iii) cause Plaintiff and other members of the Class to purchase or otherwise acquire Datavault AI securities and options at artificially inflated prices. In furtherance of this unlawful scheme, plan and course of conduct, Defendants, and each of them, took the actions set forth herein.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Datavault AI, Inc. securities between September 4, 2024 and October 30, 2025, you may move the Court no later than October 5, 2026 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles H. Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

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If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

Glancy Prongay Wolke & Rotter LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100

Los Angeles, CA 90067

Charles H. Linehan

Email: ...

Telephone: 310-201-9150

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at: .