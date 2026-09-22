How Quality, Investment And Supply Chain Integration Are Unlocking The Potential Of Libya's Food Manufacturing Sector

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Libya imports over €200M of dairy from Europe alone each year - local manufacturers are building the supply chains to close the gap

- Ibrahim Elraied, General Manager, Al Naseem Food IndustriesMISRATA, LIBYA, September 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Investment in Libya's dairy value chain could strengthen food security, reduce reliance on imported inputs and create employment opportunities, as businesses expand activity from cattle breeding and feed production to processing, packaging and distribution.These opportunities are examined in Oxford Business Group's latest Global Platform video, featuring Zeyad Aljroushi, Corporate Communications and CSR Director at Al Naseem Food Industries, and Yousef Swehli, Production Manager at Al Naseem Food Industries. Titled Libya's Dairy Sector Offers New Investment Opportunities the interview considers the development of an integrated, competitive and quality-focused dairy industry.Investment potential extends beyond milk processing to agricultural production, livestock development, manufacturing, logistics and packaging. Developing these interconnected areas could reinforce supply chain reliability and support domestic food production.“Libya's dairy sector is one of the most promising areas for investment. The opportunity goes beyond processing milk; it spans the entire value chain, starting from feed production and cattle breeding through to manufacturing and distribution,” said Ibrahim Elraied, General Manager, Al Naseem Food Industries.While Libyan consumers have high expectations shaped by their experience with international brands, local producers can build trust by meeting internationally recognised quality standards. Greater domestic production of raw materials and packaging could also help manufacturers limit supply disruptions and improve production efficiency.“Market studies show that Libyan consumers can trust local production when it meets high standards of quality. Dairy is one of the most challenging industrial sectors, but it also offers some of the greatest potential for growth,” Elraied added.Agriculture remains central to the opportunity. Since 2023, Al Naseem Food Industries has worked with the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock to provide technical and logistical support to cattle breeders, with the aim of increasing natural milk production and improving quality.Misrata's strategic location can support efficient distribution throughout Libya, while investment in the sector may also expand training and employment opportunities. Libyan nationals account for 90% of Al Naseem Food Industries' workforce, with young people representing 43% of its Libyan employees.Marc-André de Blois, OBG's Director of Video Content, said the video highlights the interconnected investments required to unlock the potential of Libya's food-manufacturing economy.“Libya's dairy sector has the potential to create opportunities across agriculture, manufacturing and distribution, while supporting the development of local skills and production capacity. In this interview, Al Naseem Food Industries outlines how investment in quality, technology and supply chain integration can help meet rising consumer expectations and support the sector's longer-term growth,” he noted.Libya's Dairy Sector Offers New Investment Opportunities is now available to view at: /videos/global-platform/zeyad-aljroushi-corporate-communications-csr-director-and-yousef-swehli-production-manager-of-al-naseem-food-industries-libya-dairy-sector-offers-new-investment-opportunities-research-analysis/

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Libya's Dairy Sector Offers New Investment Opportunities

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How quality, investment and supply chain integration are unlocking the potential of Libya's food manufacturing sector News Provided By Oxford Business Group September 22, 2026, 18:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Manufacturing



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