Sandro Salsano, President of Salsano Group

Sandro Salsano Invests in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., Owner of the New York Knicks

- Sandro SalsanoNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sandro Salsano, founder of Salsano Group, his private investment conglomerate, today announced that it has acquired a minority stake of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp, the owner of the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers.The investment reflects Salsano Group's confidence in the long-term value of premier professional sports franchises, particularly in basketball, a sport with deep personal meaning for its President. Before building his business career, Sandro Salsano played basketball at a professional level in Italy."Basketball shaped who I am long before business did. The Knicks are one of the most iconic franchises in the world, and we believe in the enduring value of great sports brands with passionate fan bases." said Sandro Salsano, President of Salsano Group.MSG Sports has announced plans to separate its Knicks and Rangers businesses into two independent publicly traded companies, with completion expected by the end of October 2026, subject to league and other approvals.About Salsano GroupSalsano Group is a private conglomerate investing in private equity, venture capital and technology globally. It is led by President Sandro Salsano, a Bocconi University graduate who also serves as Chairman of the Salsano Family Office and the Salsano Shahani Foundation.Media Contact

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Sandro Salsano Invests in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., Owner of the New York Knicks News Provided By Salsano Group September 22, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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