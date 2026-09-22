Fed Rate Hike Adds To Homebuyer Affordability Pressure As Mortgage Rates Approach 7%

As mortgage rates approach 7%, fixer-uppers may give homebuyers an opportunity to reduce the amount they need to finance.

As mortgage rates approach 7%, lower-priced fixer-uppers may offer homebuyers another way to reduce the amount they need to finance.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MIAMI, Fla. - September 22, 2026 - The Federal Reserve's latest interest-rate increase is adding to affordability concerns for U.S. homebuyers already facing elevated mortgage rates and home prices.On September 16, the Federal Reserve raised its target range for the federal funds rate by a quarter percentage point to 3.75% to 4.00%. The Fed said inflation remains elevated and raised rates in an effort to bring inflation back toward its 2% target. Policymakers also signaled that additional rate increases could follow if inflationary pressures persist.The decision comes as mortgage borrowing costs are also climbing.According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed mortgage reached 6.95% on September 17, up from 6.76% the previous week and 6.26% a year earlier. The rate was the highest since January 2025.While the Federal Reserve does not directly set mortgage rates, higher borrowing costs can significantly affect the purchasing power of homebuyers. As financing becomes more expensive, the price paid for a home takes on greater importance.Against that backdrop, buyers may increasingly look beyond move-in-ready homes toward properties requiring repairs or updating but available at lower purchase prices.“When borrowing costs are high, the amount a buyer needs to finance becomes even more important,” said Michael Anderson, Director of Market Research at ForeclosureListings.“A fixer-upper purchased at the right price can give buyers another way to approach affordability.”For example, consider a buyer choosing between a $500,000 move-in-ready home and a $400,000 fixer-upper. Assuming a 20% down payment, the mortgage on the fixer-upper would initially be $80,000 smaller, before accounting for renovation expenses and other costs.The mortgage rate has not changed. The amount of money exposed to that rate has.Fixer-Uppers Extend Beyond ForeclosuresFixer-upper opportunities are not limited to foreclosures or other distressed properties.Conventional homes can require significant updating, particularly properties that have been owned for many years. For buyers willing to renovate, these homes can expand the number of properties they consider beyond traditional move-in-ready inventory.With more than 25 years in the distressed real estate business, ForeclosureListings has developed an extensive network of real estate contacts. The company recently expanded its service to help members locate fixer-upper opportunities, including by reaching out to broker contacts in their area.The pressure from higher borrowing costs is showing up across the housing market. U.S. pending home sales edged up 0.3% in August but remained 4.7% below a year earlier, while contract signings were about 30% below pre-pandemic levels, according to data reported by Reuters. Homebuilder sentiment also fell to a 12-month low in September as elevated mortgage rates continued to weigh on buyer demand.As mortgage rates hover near 7%, lower-priced homes requiring improvements may attract greater attention from buyers looking for ways to reduce the amount they need to finance.About ForeclosureListingsForeclosureListings provides nationwide information on foreclosures, pre-foreclosures, bank-owned properties, auctions and other real estate opportunities. With more than 25 years in the distressed real estate industry, the company has expanded its services to help members locate fixer-upper opportunities through its network of real estate contacts.

Elias DaSilva

ForeclosureListings

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Fed Rate Hike Adds to Homebuyer Affordability Pressure as Mortgage Rates Approach 7% News Provided By ForeclosureListings Inc September 22, 2026, 18:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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