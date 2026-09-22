UAE Teachers Urged To Apply For $1 Million Global Teacher Prize 2027

Pioneering UAE teachers are being encouraged to apply for the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2027 - a Varkey Foundation initiative - as applications close in just one month on October 12.

The move comes as the prize broadens its eligibility criteria to recognise a wider range of educators, reflecting how teaching is increasingly taking place beyond the traditional classroom.

The $1 million award, founded by education pioneer and philanthropist Sunny Varkey, is the biggest prize of its kind. Since its launch in 2015, it has received more than 100,000 applications and nominations from around the world.

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For educators, the expanded criteria mean the opportunity is no longer limited to teachers working in conventional school classrooms. Digital educators, leaders of education programmes and teachers working in refugee and other non-formal settings can also apply.

Rouble Nagi, winner of the 2026 Global Teacher Prize, is encouraging educators across the UAE to put themselves forward - and parents and students to nominate teachers who have made a difference in their lives.

“Across the UAE, pioneering teachers are doing something remarkable – quietly and consistently changing the course of young people's lives,” Nagi said.

“With deep commitment, bold thinking, and genuine heart, they show up and inspire every single day not just to teach, but to nurture, challenge, and believe in every child in their care.”

She urged teachers not to underestimate the impact of their work, adding that students and parents can also play a role by putting forward educators who have changed their lives.

“I want to encourage every teacher who is making a real difference to apply for the GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize 2027. And to students and parents, if someone has changed your life, please nominate them.

“The world deserves to hear these stories and these educators deserve to be recognised.”

The UAE has had a presence among the prize's top 50 educators in recent years.

Hala Abdelmoemn Mohamed Kotb Shahin, a teacher at Khawla Bint Tha'albah School for Girls in Sharjah, was among the 2026 Top 50 finalists.

In 2025, Moza Mohammed Rashid Saadan Al-Hafiti, a teacher at Zayed Educational Complex in Dibba Al Fujairah, was also named among the Top 50.

Al-Hafiti was recognised for her work in technology-enabled and inclusive education. During the Covid-19 pandemic, she developed a virtual learning platform to help students continue studying when they could not attend classes in person. She also developed an interactive prayer carpet to make learning more engaging.

The 2026 prize was won by India's Rouble Nagi, who has spent two decades using art to help bring more than one million children into the formal education system. She was selected from more than 5,000 nominations and applications from 139 countries, with her win announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

Nagi's work includes establishing more than 800 learning centres across more than 100 underserved communities and villages, while using large interactive murals to teach children literacy, numeracy, science, hygiene and other subjects.

The expanded eligibility covers educators working with learners aged four to 18 who have at least five years' experience.

This includes classroom teachers in state and independent schools, Early Years teachers following a recognised curriculum, educators in non-formal settings such as refugee education, and digital educators whose teaching reaches students through video or other published formats with ongoing cohorts.

Founders and leaders of education programmes can also qualify where they are directly involved in designing, directing and scaling structured learning programmes for children aged four to 18.

Part-time, contract and self-employed educators are eligible on the same basis as full-time staff. However, candidates whose roles are purely administrative or managerial, without an ongoing personal role in teaching, are not eligible.

Sunny Varkey said the changing nature of education was behind the broader eligibility.

“The GEMS Education Global Teacher Prize was created to spotlight the critical role of teachers in addressing the major challenges of our time – from combating climate change and reducing inequality to navigating rapid technological change.

“As the world around us changes, teachers are constantly adapting how and where they teach, reaching and inspiring young people in classrooms, online and in communities around the world.”

He said the latest edition was intended to recognise that wider landscape.

“This year, the prize reflects that changing landscape by recognising an even wider range of educators, including those teaching in refugee and out-of-school settings and through digital platforms.

“I encourage every inspiring teacher in the UAE to step forward and apply for this year's prize. This is your moment to join a global movement of educators who are leading the charge toward a better, more just future for all.”

Applicants will be assessed on the effectiveness and innovation of their teaching, demonstrable learning outcomes, impact beyond the school setting, contribution to global citizenship and peace, strengthening of the teaching profession and external recognition.

The prize will be narrowed to a Top 50 shortlist and then 10 finalists. The winner will be selected by the Global Teacher Prize Academy.

Teachers can apply themselves, while students, parents or others can nominate an educator. Nominators provide a brief explanation of why they believe the teacher deserves recognition, after which the nominee is invited to apply.

Applications are accepted in English, Mandarin, Arabic, French, Spanish, Portuguese and Russian.

Applications and nominations for the 2027 prize are open through the Global Teacher Prize website. The closing date is October 12.

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