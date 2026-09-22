Trump At UNGA: US President Again Claims Credit For India-Pakistan Ceasefire - 'Saved 30 Million Lives'

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 22) again claimed credit for helping de-escalate the India-Pakistan conflict, saying Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif credited him with saving“30 million lives, and probably many more than that”.

Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Trump described Sharif as a“terrific man” while presenting what he called his record of settling major global conflicts.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that his intervention, including the threat of tariffs, helped halt hostilities between India and Pakistan following India's Operation Sindoor in May 2025.

Quick answers to key questions

.5 QUESTIONS1What has Trump claimed regarding the India-Pakistan ceasefire?⌵

Trump claimed that he helped de-escalate the India-Pakistan conflict, stating that Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif credited him with saving '30 million lives'.

2Why does India reject the narrative of US mediation in the India-Pakistan ceasefire?⌵

India maintains that the May 2025 ceasefire was achieved through direct military communication between their armed forces, rather than through any third-party mediation by the US.

3How did Trump imply tariffs played a role in settling global conflicts?⌵

Trump suggested that his relationships, along with the use and threat of tariffs, were key tools he used to push countries toward negotiations and settle conflicts.

4What is Trump's stance on future negotiations with Iran?⌵

Trump indicated that he expects to reach a deal with Iran after the November midterm elections, asserting that it doesn't make sense for them not to negotiate.

5What approach does Trump advocate regarding economic relations with Iran?⌵

Trump called for complete economic isolation of Iran until it ceases its attacks, relinquishes nuclear ambitions, and stops supporting terrorism.

His latest remarks came despite New Delhi's longstanding position that the ceasefire was reached through direct communication between the two countries' military leaderships, rather than through third-party mediation.

Trump said Sharif had personally credited him with preventing a potentially devastating conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

“The Prime Minister of Pakistan, a terrific man, said that Donald Trump was responsible for saving 30 million lives, and probably many more than that,” Trump said.

He included India and Pakistan among conflicts he said his administration had helped settle since he returned to office.

“Since I took office, it has been my great honour to settle eight wars, and in so doing, become friendly with the leaders of many of those countries. It was a great honour to do it. Numerous of these wars have gone on for many years and even decades,” Trump said, listing Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Armenia and Azerbaijan, along with the Gaza conflict.

"Among them, terms of settlement, Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and of course the war in Gaza, which, as I stated previously, includes the return of all hostages, both living and dead," Trump added.

Trump said many of the countries involved had sent him letters thanking him for his efforts.

Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for halting the India-Pakistan conflict, a narrative he has maintained since May 10 last year, when he announced on social media that the two countries had agreed to a“full and immediate” ceasefire following a“long night” of talks mediated by Washington.

Trump's account of the India-Pakistan ceasefire differs from New Delhi's stated position.

India has consistently rejected the idea that the 2025 cessation of hostilities was the result of US mediation, maintaining that the understanding was reached through direct military-to-military communication between India and Pakistan.

Trump has nevertheless repeatedly attributed the de-escalation to his intervention and the leverage provided by US trade and tariff threats.

His latest comments again put the competing accounts of how the May 2025 ceasefire was achieved in the spotlight.

Trump said trade, tariffs and the threat of tariffs were among the tools he used to push countries towards negotiations.

“The reason I was able to make these settlements was the use of my relationships, very special relationships, to this day, very, very special: trade, the use of tariffs and the threat of tariffs, and various other reasons, depending on the country,” he said.