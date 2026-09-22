Bitcoin Etfs Attract Nearly $1 Billion As Crypto Rally Strengthens

MENAFN - Yolo Wire) Spot Bitcoin (CRYPTO: $BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) attracted nearly $1 billion U.S. of capital on Sept. 21 as the rally in cryptocurrencies strengthens.

About a dozen U.S. Bitcoin ETFs registered a combined net inflow of $998.95 million U.S., the largest one-day intake since Oct. 6, 2025, when BTC hit a record high of $126,000 U.S.

The inflow of capital on Sept. 21 was the ninth-largest one-day total since the ETFs began trading on Jan. 11, 2024, according to data from SoSoValue.

The strong capital allocation to the ETFs is seen as a vote of confidence in Bitcoin by institutional investors and comes as crypto prices continue a rally that began in late August.

The Sept. 21 inflow has taken the month-to-date tally to $1.31 billion U.S. during September. That builds on August's $3.52 billion U.S. capital inflow to Bitcoin ETFs.

The renewed interest among institutional investors comes as Bitcoin's price has surged 44% over the past month to trade at $86,000 U.S. on Sept. 22.

Since late August, Bitcoin has outperformed all other asset classes, including gold.

However, owing to big redemptions earlier in the year, spot Bitcoin ETFs remain down $450 million U.S. in 2026.