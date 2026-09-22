India-US Armies Conduct Joint Artillery Firing In Bikaner During 'Yudh Abhyas 2026'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Contingents of the Indian Army and the US Army trained side by side across multiple platforms and operational scenarios on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Exercise“Yudh Abhyas 2026,” sharpening interoperability and deepening mutual understanding of each other's tactics, techniques and procedures.

The highlight of the day was a major joint firing exercise at the“Mahajan Field Firing Range” in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

Artillery units from both armies conducted live-fire drills using M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers, indigenous Dhanush guns and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers. L70 air defence guns and the Mobile Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System (M-LIDS) were also deployed, creating a layered response capability against simulated threats, including drones.

Observation post detachments from the two armies trained together throughout the sequence. Troops practised target identification, relaying accurate coordinates, executing engagement procedures, issuing fire commands and carrying out post-firing corrections.

The integrated drills covered the full spectrum of battlefield fire support - from detection to engagement - giving soldiers practical exposure to each other's communication protocols, fire-control systems and operational methods.

According to the Indian Army, the joint training facilitates the exchange of operational best practices and strengthens coordination, enhancing the ability of both forces to operate together across varied environments. The emphasis remained on precision, rapid response and seamless mutual coordination under realistic combat conditions. This phase builds on earlier artillery activity at the same range, where only M777 Ultra-Light Howitzers were fired two days previously.

“Yudh Abhyas 2026,” the 22nd edition of the annual India-US bilateral exercise, began on September 15 and is being conducted simultaneously at the Auli Foreign Training Node in Uttarakhand and the“Mahajan Field Firing Range.”

Approximately 600 personnel from each side are participating, with a focus on Integrated Battle Groups, mountain and semi-mountainous operations, drones, autonomous systems and long-range precision fires.

In a related professional exchange, four Indian Army military dogs - Rice, Victor, Jack (also referred to as Zac in some reports) and Rowdy - demonstrated their specialised skills. The canines took part in drills involving entry into suspected hideouts and rappelling, allowing US soldiers to observe their agility, training standards and ability to support troops in challenging tactical situations.

The Indian Army summed up the spirit of the exercise with the message:“Training Together. Learning Together. Operating Better Together.” The joint training continues to strengthen defence cooperation and operational readiness between the two armies.