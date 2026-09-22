Telangana: ACB Seizes Rs 6.13 Crore Assets During Searches At Premises Of NIMS Official

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 22 (IANS) Telangana's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has covered assets worth Rs 6.13 crore in a disproportionate assets case against Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Additional Medical Superintendent Nori Lakshmi Bhasker.

Multiple flats, plots, a Jaguar, an Audi and 517.8 grams gold are among the assets found during the simultaneous searches by the ACB officials on Tuesday at the residence and other premises of the doctor serving at NIMS, a top government-run hospitals in Hyderabad.

The ACB said in a statement that a case was registered against Bhasker (56) as he had acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in corrupt practices and dubious means during his service.

Searches were conducted at his residence and seven other places belonging to his relatives, friends, benamis, and other aides.

During the searches, ACB officials found documents relating to one four bed room flat in high-rise gated community, two triple bedroom flats in the high-rise gated community at Kukatpally, five double room flats at Manikonda, Petbasheerabad, and Kukatpally, four open plots at Yadradi, Nandigama, Shamirpet and one 800 square yards open plot in Visakhapatnam City in Andhra Pradesh.

They also found bank balances of Rs 41 lakh, deposits of Rs 12 lakh in post office, Rs 35 lakh investment in private financial institutions, Rs 29.55 lakh investments in mutual funds, gold ornaments weighing about 517.8 grams, one Jaguar, one Audi, one TATA Nexon, Royal Enfield, Vespa, Activa, Yamaha, electronic gadgets worth valued at 5 lakh.

"The total worth of assets is Rs 6.13 crore. The market value of movable and immovable property may be many times higher than the document value," the ACB said.

The accused doctor has invested Rs 1.30 crore to purchase a flat which was in dispute before the Debts Recovery Tribunal. He lent another Rs 1.33 crore to various persons as hand loans.

"Further verification of additional assets is underway. The case is under investigation," it added.