Rs 100 Crore Haora Riverfront Project Inaugurated In Agartala To Boost Beautification, Tourism

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, Sep 22 (IANS) The Haora Riverfront Development Project, developed at a cost of around Rs 100 crore under the Smart City Mission and CITIIS (City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain) programme, was formally inaugurated in Agartala on Tuesday, adding a new dimension to the city's urban landscape.

The project, covering the stretch from Steel Bridge to Dashamighat along the Haora River, aims to protect the river while creating a vibrant, aesthetically developed and citizen-friendly public space in the heart of the capital city.

The Haora River is closely associated with Agartala's heritage, history and civilisation, and the riverfront project is expected to contribute to the beautification of the city, provide recreational facilities for citizens and promote tourism.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the riverfront project in the presence of Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder and many other dignitaries. The newly developed riverfront has been equipped with a range of modern amenities, keeping in mind the recreational and leisure needs of people across age groups, from children to senior citizens.

The project is also expected to improve the overall urban environment and provide residents with a new public space for leisure, recreation and social activities.

The inauguration of the Haora Riverfront Development Project was described as an important milestone in the beautification and modernisation of Agartala.

During an inspection of the riverfront, the Chief Minister discussed preparations and management arrangements with the officials and personnel concerned to ensure the proper functioning and maintenance of the facilities. The project is expected to add a new dimension to Agartala's beauty, civic amenities and tourism potential, while contributing to the vision of a more beautiful, modern and citizen-friendly city.

The development of the riverfront is part of efforts to create a new Agartala with improved public spaces and modern urban amenities while preserving the city's historical and cultural connection with the Haora River.

The Capital Agartala (new) was founded in 1838 by erstwhile king Maharaja Krishna Kishore Manikya (1830-49). The Agartala Municipality was instituted in 1871 during the reign of Maharaja Chandra Manikya (1862-96 AD). The Agartala Municipal Council officially upgraded into the Agartala Municipal Corporation on January 21, 2014.