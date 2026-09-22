UAE Shooters Remain In The Hunt For Asian Games Final, Safiya Impresses

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE's Saif bin Futtais and Mohammed Ahmed remained in the hunt for a place in the final of the skeet competition at the Asian Games.

Bin Futtais was impressive on Tuesday, recording 95 points across four rounds.

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Ahmed, on the other hand, scored 93 points.

With just one round remaining, the two UAE shooters will fancy their chances of reaching the final.

Only the top eight shooters will advance to the final round of the skeet competition.

In the 10m air rifle mixed team event, Salem Mohammed Rashid Al Yamahi and Fatima Al Suwaidi Hassan of the UAE recorded 617.5 points.

In the pool, Abdullah Al Ameri of the UAE clocked 5:09.73 in the men's 400m individual medley event.

Olympian Safiya Al Sayegh finished in 20th place in the women's road race.

It was an impressive performance from Safiya in an event that saw 43 competitors vie for glory.

Fencer Faris Al Blooshi recorded two wins and suffered three defeats in the pool stage of the men's individual foil.

Al Blooshi beat Japan's Kyosuke Matsuyama 5-4 and Kyrgyzstan's Tim Abramkin 5-1, but lost to Uzbekistan's Radmir Semeniev 3–5, Kuwait's Abdulwahab Mohammed 2–5 and China's Xu Jie 0–5.

The two wins took Al Blooshi to the round of 32, where he lost to Qatar's Ali Owaida, who clinched a 15–13 win.

Meanwhile, Hamad Al Jallaf won one bout and lost four in the men's individual foil.

Zainab Al Hosani advanced to the round of 32 in the women's individual épée.

In the pool stage, Zainab defeated Mongolia's Mercy Damdinpurev 5–4, but lost to Kazakhstan's Irina Bakaldina 2–5, South Korea's Lim Taehee 2–5, India's Taniksha Khatri 4–5 and Thailand's Natpapat Sangngio 4–5.

Zainab's campaign ended in the round of 32, where she lost to Hong Kong's Chan Wai Ling 15–5.

“The 2026 Asian Games has been a challenging and valuable experience,” said Zainab.

“I would now focus on further developing the technical level, addressing the weaknesses identified during the competition and gaining more experience through international events.”

The UAE athletes will continue their campaign at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

In the men's road race, Abdullah Jassim, Mohammed Al Mutaiwei and Abdullah Al Hammadi will represent the UAE.

Ghaya Shuhail, Reem Al Ketbi and Mahra Al Suwaidi will vie for glory in the women's 10m air pistol event.

Swimmer Mohammed Al Yamahi will be in action for the UAE in the men's 400m freestyle.

Fencer Al Hayam Al Balooshi will take part in the women's individual foil and Ahmed Al Hammadi will be in action in the men's individual sabre.

In weightlifting, Zahra Al Hashemi will open her campaign for the UAE.

In Esports action, Sultan Khalifa Mohammed Hassan Abdulrahman, Abdullah Mohammed Saif Bouhnad Al Muhairi, Sultan Rashid Mohammed Marshoul Taheri and Mohammed Abdulrahman Abdullah Al Banna will be defending the UAE colours on Wednesday.

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