Veeramani POCSO Probe: Ex-Staffer Held For Withholding Information

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Sept 22 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Tuesday widened its investigation into the POCSO case involving industrialist R. Veeramani by arresting Ganesan, who had previously worked for Gem Granites.

The arrest followed the alleged discovery of an objectionable video involving Veeramani and a minor girl on Ganesan's mobile phone.

Investigators are examining how he obtained the footage and why it remained on his device without being brought to the attention of the authorities.

Police said the POCSO Act makes it mandatory for anyone with knowledge of a suspected sexual offence against a child to report it.

Ganesan was taken into custody on the allegation that he had failed to disclose the incident despite possessing material linked to it.

A couple identified as Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan, who are believed to have maintained links with Veeramani, were also arrested.

Their alleged involvement and their knowledge of the purported offences are being investigated by the CCB.

Ganesan, Shanthi and Mahendra Simhan were produced before a court after the completion of preliminary formalities.

The court remanded all three to judicial custody, the police said.

The investigation forms part of the wider POCSO case against Veeramani, a prominent figure in the granite industry. He has already been arrested over allegations that he sexually abused several minor girls.

Police are continuing to examine electronic devices and other materials collected during the investigation to identify possible additional victims and determine whether more people were involved.

The case has also triggered a political confrontation in Tamil Nadu, with the state government and the Opposition trading allegations over the manner in which complaints against the industrialist were previously handled.

The controversy intensified after Ministers alleged on Monday that the previous DMK administration had attempted to suppress the matter and exerted influence over the police.

They claimed that political intervention had prevented the allegations from being investigated promptly and independently.

The CCB has not commented on the political charges and is concentrating on the evidence gathered in the case.

Investigators are expected to question more people associated with Veeramani and scrutinise digital records to establish whether the alleged offences were concealed or facilitated by others.

Police indicated that additional arrests could follow if evidence emerges against more individuals.