Govinda Spotted With Co-Actor Rani Swarnkar At Lalbaugcha Raja

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actor Govinda, who is set to make a comeback with his upcoming film 'Roopa', sought blessing from Lord Ganpati along with his co-actor Rani Swarnkar at the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja in the city during Ganeshotsav.

While the actor opted for a white ethnic wear, the actress chose shades of red and mustard for her traditional outfit. Govinda offered prayers and performed the final aarti. A video of Govinda from the visit has since gone viral on social media.

The actor's visit with Rani comes amid cheating allegations by wife Ssunita Ahuja. The actor's wife had alleged that Govinda is romantically involved with Rani. Ssunita had said the 62-year-old actor should be ashamed of roaming around with a woman his daughter's age, and had mocked Rani's clothes. Following this, the actor had strongly reacted to the allegations from his wife.

In a video, the actor said,“The group behind you, the gang, everyone is familiar with them. And I think that familiarity will come forward a lot. So it won't suit you either. And I think that in the future too, you will need me somewhere, at some point. So please don't give such statements. The podcasts that are being run and the insults that are being done, please stay within your limits. This is my request to you”.

Govinda had introduced Rani to the media in July as the new co-star in his upcoming film, 'Roopa', and the matter gained steam after the press conference. Govinda had supported his wife during her stint in the reality streaming show 'Lock Upp', and even went to receive her after her elimination from the show.