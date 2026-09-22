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Gulf Giants Development Edge Knight Riders Development In Super Over Thriller
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Gulf Giants Development came out on top of a Super Over thriller against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development at the ICC Academy, Dubai in the fourth edition of the DP World ILT20 Development Tournament. The tournament served up its first Super Over drama in Wednesday's first game, as the Giants edged out the Knight Riders after the sides finished level on 210/7 apiece. Anshh Taandon's blistering 85 off 34 balls, laced with nine sixes, headlined the Giants' total alongside Sagar Kalyan's 52 off 31. Masood Gurbaz (75 off 44) and Muhammad Aftab Alam (48 off 33) gave the Knight Riders Development a strong base before Usaid Amin's unbeaten 39 off 18 provided late fireworks. In the Super Over, Knight Riders could only manage 9/1 as Awais Ahmed held his nerve with the ball. Junaid Shamsu smashed a six to help the Giants chase down the target for the loss of one wicket and complete a thrilling win. Later in the night, defending champions Sharjah Warriorz Development held their nerve to edge out Desert Vipers Development by two wickets in a tense contest. Bowling first, the Warriorz restricted the Vipers to 155, with Israr Ahmad (32 off 24) and Harshit Kaushik (32 off 20) top-scoring for the Vipers. Meanwhile, Shahid Iqbal (4/32), Hafiz Almas Ayub (3/19) and Junaid Siddique (2/25) did the bulk of the damage with the ball. In reply, Basil Hameed (50 off 31) and Ronak Panoly (45 off 29) put on 62 for the fourth wicket, but Wali Muhammad Afridi's (5/16) exploits left the defending champions in trouble at 123/7. Hafiz Almas Ayub (17* off 8) then pummelled two sixes in the penultimate over to finish proceedings. On Thursday evening, Desert Vipers Development completed a four-wicket win over Gulf Giants Development. Put in to bat, the Giants were bowled out for 109 in 17.5 overs, with Junaid Shamsu (22 off 14) and Albin Alias (21 off 21) the only significant contributors. The Vipers bowling attack was in fine form with Wasim Akram (3/23) and Wali Muhammad Afridi (2/20) proving lethal with the new ball while Matiullah Khan (2/15) and Hilal Noor Afghan (2/22) chipped in with two wickets apiece. In reply, Nilansh Keswani's patient 27 off 33 balls anchored the chase, and Zeeshan Abid's rapid 21 off 13, laced with two sixes, proved decisive as the Vipers eased home with three overs to spare. The Vipers had earlier contributions from Ayaan Misbah (23 off 20) and Vriitya Aravind (20 off 12). Dubai Capitals Development also overcame MI Emirates Development by five wickets in the day's first fixture. Tahir Zaman (4/13) spearheaded a Capitals attack that skittled MI Emirates for just 80 in 14.2 overs, with Zenul Abideen (22 off 20) and Zahoor Khan (18 off 17) the only batters to offer any resistance. Chasing a modest target, the Capitals were given a flying start by Khalid Shah (14 off 7) before Asif Mohammad Taniwal's composed 36 off 28 balls steered the innings home. Ali Naseer (2/17) picked up two wickets for MI Emirates, but the Capitals eased to victory in 11.3 overs to open their account for the tournament. Brief scores Gulf Giants Development beat Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development in a Super Over Gulf Giants Development 210/7 in 20 overs (Anshh Taandon 85, Sagar Kalyan 52; Zahid Ali 2 for 27) Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development 210/7 in 20 overs (Masood Gurbaz 75, Muhammad Aftab Alam 48; Zuhaib Zubair 2 for 33). Super Over: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Development 9/1; Gulf Giants Development 10/1 Sharjah Warriorz Development defeated Desert Vipers Development by two wickets Desert Vipers Development 155/10 in 19.1 overs (Israr Ahmad 32, Harshit Kaushik 32; Shahid Iqbal 4 for 32, Hafiz Almas Ayub 3 for 19) Sharjah Warriorz Development 161/8 in 18.4 overs (Basil Hameed 50, Ronak Panoly 45; Wali Muhammad Afridi 5 for 16) Desert Vipers Development defeated Gulf Giants Development by four wickets Gulf Giants Development 109/10 in 17.5 overs (Junaid Shamsu 22, Albin Alias 21; Wasim Akram 3 for 23, Wali Muhammad Afridi 2 for 20, Matiullah Khan 2 for 15, Hilal Noor Afghan 2 for 22) Desert Vipers Development 112/6 in 17 overs (Nilansh Keswani 27, Ayaan Misbah 23; Awais Ahmed 2 for 23) Dubai Capitals Development defeated MI Emirates Development by five wickets MI Emirates Development 80/10 in 14.2 overs (Zenul Abideen 22, Zahoor Khan 18; Tahir Zaman 4 for 13) Dubai Capitals Development 85/5 in 11.3 overs (Asif Mohammad Taniwal 36, Khalid Shah 14; Ali Naseer 2 for 17) Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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