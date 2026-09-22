Israel Minister Vows To Force Out All Of Gaza City If Any Israeli Abducted
Speaking at a memorial for the 1973 Yom Kippur War, Defence Minister Israel Katz also threatened the destruction of infrastructure, which, like the forced displacement of civilians, constitutes a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.Recommended For You
"I hereby warn the terrorist organisation and its supporters, from Iran to Erdogan - if a single Israeli soldier or civilian is kidnapped, the entire city of Gaza, with its houses and terror towers, will be evacuated southward with its million residents," Katz said, referring to Hamas and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, an outspoken critic of Israel's Gaza campaign.ALSO READ
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