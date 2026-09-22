Attappady: Tourist Killed As She Ignores Warning To See Wild Elephant!

Palakkad: A woman tourist died after a wild elephant attacked her severely in Attappady. The victim is Bushara, aged 52, a resident of Mannarkkad. The elephant attacked a group of tourists who stepped into the Bhavani river near the Thekkuvatta area.

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Forest officials had actually warned them about the danger. But the tourists ignored the warning and stayed back in the river just to watch the elephant. This risky behaviour unfortunately cost a life. The elephant charged at them and attacked Bushara. She suffered very serious injuries, and even lost a finger in the attack. People immediately rushed her to a private hospital in Thavalam. Despite getting emergency care, she did not survive.

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Forest officials clearly stated that the tourists took an unnecessary risk to see the animal. They said the tragedy happened only because the visitors refused to leave the river even after getting clear warnings.